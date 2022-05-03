ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Marcus Santos-Silva? Meet the Texas Tech basketball player turned Browns TE

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means that most teams across the league have just about finalized their initial 90-man rosters for the 2022 offseason. Per usual, those signees contain within them some gambles. NFL teams are often willing to take chances on potential-packed players...

