Italy to Widen Theatrical Window Following Box Office Debacle

Today is May 5 and 160 years have passed since the Mexican army, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza , defeated the French army in the Battle of Puebla . After the War of Reform , the country, governed at that time by Benito Juárez, suffered a profound crisis and defaulted on the debt it owed to Spain, France and England. Tension increased and the three countries sent troops into Mexican territory seeking to exert pressure on the Juárez government. To avoid an outbreak of war, the Soledad Treaties were signed on February 19, 1862, in which the debt was renegotiated. Spain and England withdrew their troops, but France decided to invade Mexico on April 27 of that same year, advancing towards the city of Puebla de los Ángeles, which is located 155 kilometers southwest of Mexico City.

