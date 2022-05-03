ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Italy to Widen Theatrical Window Following Box Office Debacle

By Nick Vivarelli
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly’s Culture Minister Enrico Franceschini has announced plans to widen the window between a movie’s theatrical release date and the time it can drop locally on a streaming platform. The move comes after producers and distributors sounded alarm bells about their struggle to get audiences back into...

