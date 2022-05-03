ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davison, MI

Gambling machines seized from suspected storefront casinos

 2 days ago

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have seized 100 gambling machines...

Mix 95.7FM

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Davison, MI
Davison, MI
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Teen missing from Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 15-year-old has been reported missing from southwest Fairfield County since Tuesday. Myles Snider reportedly ran away on May 3 and is believed to be in the central Ohio area, according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office. Snider was last seen wearing grey & black sweatpants, a red Nike hooded […]
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

