Naomi Judd to Be Honored in CMT Special: Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn, and More to Contribute

Country Music Television will honor the late Naomi Judd in a special tribute called CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd. The half hour television event will celebrate Judd’s life and legacy as the Kentucky nurse turned superstar singer who won five Grammy awards and earned induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Airing tonight, Tuesday (May 3) at 9PM CT on CMT, the event will feature contributions from other superstar artists, per Taste of Country. Carrie Underwood, Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Martina McBride, and Naomi’s daughter, Wynonna, will all reportedly contribute.

Producers of the special promise a closer look at The Judds’ origins as a family duo in the early 1980s. The show will also examine the duo’s pop-culture resurgence in 2022; which included the aforementioned Hall of Fame induction and a reunion tour. Naomi and Wynonna previously reunited professionally for a performance of their classic “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, as well.

https://youtu.be/Y1Smd25IFck

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Judds Perform "Love Can Build A Bridge" | 2022 CMT Music Awards (https://youtu.be/Y1Smd25IFck)

The Judds purposefully performed their classic song in front of the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville as a nod to their upcoming induction. However, on April 30, just one day before the official ceremony, Naomi Judd passed away. She died at the age of 76 after years of mental health struggles.

Naomi Judd’s CMT special will air four more times on the network after tonight’s premiere

In a joint social media statement, Naomi’s daughters — Wynonna, and actress Ashley Judd — told fans that they had “lost [their] beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” adding, “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief. And know that as we loved her, [the public loved her as well]. We are in unknown territory.”

Despite the incredible turn of events, the entire Judd family requested that the induction ceremony proceed as planned. At the ceremony, the two sisters offered their somber reflections of the situation in emotional speeches on stage. Footage from the ceremony, plus the Judds’ final red carpet interview at the 2022 CMT Awards, will be included in the new CMT special.

“I didn’t prepare anything tonight because I knew Mom would probably talk the most,” Wynonna Judd told the HOF audience. “I’m going to make this fast because my heart’s broken. And I feel so blessed. It’s a very strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed.”

CMT will further celebrate the Judds by airing their final performance every hour across all of its three music channels. Fans of Naomi Judd who can’t catch the debut of the CMT special tonight need not worry; the special will also re-air four more times: May 4 at 8:30AM CT and 8PM CT, May 7 at 12PM CT, and May 8 at 11AM CT.