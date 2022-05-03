ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Diamonds, Tiaras and Gilded Opulence: The Met Gala’s 12 Best Jewelry Looks

By Misty White Sidell and Thomas Waller
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31WGDC_0fRaFbX300

Click here to read the full article.

In gilded we trust. At the 2022 Met Gala , attendees were given the assignment of dressing for a Gilded Age theme, with interpretations ranging from head-to-toe gold sequins (i.e. Cardi B in custom Atelier Versace) to painterly, bustled historic revival looks (like Billie Eilish in custom Gucci).

Jewelry, however, is elemental to the Gilded Age’s history — a time in the late 19th century when new industrial wealth and pre-existing old money and monarchy coexisted to create a perfect storm of opulence. It was in this climate — which, like today, also saw record economic disparity — that famed jewelry houses like Van Cleef & Arpels and Bulgari were established. It was also when Tiffany & Co. hit its stride as a New York City-based high jeweler.

More from WWD

At Monday evening’s Met Gala , attendees accentuated their looks with jewelry that recalled the excess enjoyed by the Gilded Age’s elite ruling class. No wonder, that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who at the last Met Gala wore a dress inscribed with “Tax the Rich,” was not in attendance.

Kendall Jenner wore a 25-carat pear-shaped diamond on one ear — that one furnished by Lorraine Schwartz. Blake Lively, like other attendees, wore a tiara — also by Schwartz — recalling the debutante balls of a bygone age. Hers was custom-made for the evening in an ode to the Statue of Liberty.

Kate Moss, with a history book’s worth of lived fashion experience, went to the source. The supermodel paid a visit to the storied New York antique fine jewelry dealer A La Vieille Russie, and pulled a tableau of archival precious gems — many of them hailing from the original Gilded Age.

Click through to see WWD’s picks for the 12 best jewelry looks from the 2022 Met Gala.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. The Met Gala returned to New York Monday night in its usual first Monday in May slot, after 2021’s event was held in September due to the pandemic. The event is frequently referred to as fashion’s Oscars, meaning its the ultimate night for major fashion moments. So who was best dressed of the bunch? Click the gallery above to see a breakdown. The two-party theme centered around American fashion saw its second part on the first Monday in May of 2022, themed “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments:...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Alicia Keys Pays Homage to N.Y.C. in Ralph Lauren at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is a girl on fire walking the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala. The award-winning actress and singer stunned in a glittering, silver strapless gown by Ralph Lauren with a black asymmetrical cape with jeweled embroidery of New York City’s skyline encrusted on the dress. Her hair was styled in a high ponytail with accessories to match her dress.More from WWDRegina King's Most Fashionable Moments: PHOTOSRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style Stars According to a statement by Ralph Lauren, Keys’ column...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Celebrities Went Pretty in Pink at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. Pink seemed to be a common theme on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala. In celebrating American designers and fashion as the second of the two-part examination by the Costume Institute, many celebrities opted for outfits highlighting accents of pink. Whether they wanted to emphasize the feminine aspect of its theme “Gilded Glamour” or simply because they wanted to wear pink, it seemed many stars shared the same idea.More from WWDLouis Vuitton, Burberry, Thom Browne, Ralph Lauren, Moschino and Gucci Reigned at the 2022 Met GalaCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Every Head-Turning Red Carpet Look From the 2022 Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala made a triumphant return this year on May 2, otherwise known as the first Monday in May, which is when the annual fête traditionally takes place. As the second series in a two-part exhibition titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the annual fundraising event supports the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Naturally, a star-studded crowd was in attendance, with headliners including Vanessa Hudgens, who arrived in a sheer black gown by Moschino. La La Anthony followed suit in a cutout dress by LaQuan Smith.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Lauren
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kate Moss
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Expensive Dress in the World to the 2022 Met Gala

Last year Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala without a face. This year she arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. that Kardashian would honor the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress—and the rumors were right: Kardashian not only wore the iconic beaded gown, she arrived with dyed blonde hair too.
WASHINGTON, DC
PopSugar

Mariah Carey Sat in a Pool Wearing This Shimmery Red Gown, Because Why Not?

Yes, Mariah Carey just wore a gown while sitting in a pool, and no, we're not kidding! To celebrate the anniversary of her hit album "The Emancipation of Mimi" — which was released back in 2005 — and the success of the remix for "Big Energy" with Latto and DJ Khaled, Carey decided to host an Instagram Live. The singer soaked up these achievements (literally) while casually posing on the stairs of a pool, clad in a striking Tom Ford design covered in sequins. Rather than slipping into a swimsuit, Carey decided to wear an elegant full-length gown, because why not? We'd expect nothing less than full glam from the singer, and she certainly delivered. Carey later posted the full video of herself with the caption, "IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!! 🐑🐑🐑❤️❤️❤️" (The Lambs are what Carey calls her superfans, in case you weren't aware.) And with that, the icon has set the new rules of pool dressing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton wore two dresses on Easter Sunday - unseen dress revealed

The Duchess of Cambridge at the weekend? Prince William's wife headed to the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Easter Sunday, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. We adored the brunette beauty's outfit - she rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Jewelry#Tiara#Van Cleef Arpels#Bulgari#Tiffany Co#Wwd Louis Vuitton#The Fairchild Archives
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Lizzo Looked Like Renaissance Royalty at the 2022 Met Gala

Lizzo stepped out looking like a Renaissance painting on the steps of tonight's Met Gala, her first time attending the Costume Institute event since 2019. For an evening of Gilded Glamour, the “About Damn Time” singer looked fabulous with a trailing gold-embroidered coat, curve-hugging gown, stacked gold choker, and her signature razor-sharp nails in black. It was also inarguably one of the most on-theme looks of the night.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Vogue

9 Rihanna Met Gala Looks That Will Stop You In Your Tracks

When Rihanna arrives at the Met Gala, the fashion world stops. Last seen shutting down the hallowed Fifth Avenue museum steps wearing a haute duvet courtesy of Demna at Balenciaga, with partner A$AP Rocky enrobed in a similarly cosy-cool look by ERL, Rih managed to out-dress everyone by delivering the unexpected.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Delivers Drama With Bleached Eyebrows, Long Prada Dress & Hidden Heels at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Kendall Jenner walked the Met Gala red carpet in the most striking Prada dress tonight in New York. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Gala is also known as fashion prom for its envelope-pushing looks. As always, Jenner showed up in an outfit that made a memorable statement. The model and reality star wore a black ball gown from Prada that featured an extra-long train along with ruching on the skirt, as well as a top made of sheer fishnet. The bodice features embroidery and jeweled accents. She wore diamond drop earrings...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

25K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy