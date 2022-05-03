TVR Grantura Offers Exceptional Value

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a classic British sports car, this could be the one.

As the first vehicle ever made by TVR, the Grantura holds a special place in fans’ hearts. Just as one would expect, the Grantura emphasized simplicity during its production run from 1958 to 1967, setting the tone for the brand decades later. While you might expect such a fine specimen of British automotive history would be astronomically expensive to acquire, these classics are in fact surprisingly affordable.

One doesn’t have to be an automotive enthusiast to appreciate the timeless look of the Grantura. The simple, flowing bodylines paired with minimal brightwork has aged surprisingly well over time, like a fine wine. Underneath those curvaceous fiberglass body panels is a tubular steel backbone chassis for superior rigidity, a strategy TVR used over and over in its cars for decades after.

Not only does the Grantura provide an outstanding presentation when sitting still, it proved itself on racetracks during its heyday. With a curb weight of a mere 1,433 lbs. combined with smooth aerodynamics, the sports car could slice up the competition while cutting through turns with extreme precision.

Buyers had their choice of either a 1.1-, 1.2-, or 1.6-liter engine. Drum brakes were sourced from the Austin-Healey 100 while the front and rear suspension came from the Volkswagen Beetle, with some changes.

TVR upped the ante with the Mark II Grantura, adding greater refinement to the car. One of the biggest improvements came from the added performance the 1.6-liter MGA engine provided. Another dramatic improvement was the longer, stiffer chassis along with the addition of independent four-wheel suspension, improving handling quite a bit. As such, the Mark II cars are more sought after by collectors but are still well below what many of its contemporaries sell for.

