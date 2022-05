PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re getting ready to buy a home in Philadelphia, the city wants to help cover some of the costs. They’re offering first-time homebuyers up to $10,000, or 6% of the purchase price, whichever is less. You can use it for the down payment or closing costs. The city first closed the program back in 2020 when it ran out of money. Click here to see if you are eligible.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO