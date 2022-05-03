ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, MO

Former Marshfield youth pastor pleads guilty to sex crimes

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m2HXM_0fRaF6Rt00

LEBANON, Mo. — A former Missouri Youth Group Leader who was charged with sex crimes against girls in his youth groups has pleaded guilty but has another trial scheduled for similar offenses in a different county.

Benjamin Blake pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15 on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was also charged with molestation but only pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge. Blake’s sentencing in this case was scheduled for July 5. Those charges were filed in Laclede County.

Law Enforcement gathered at Hells Angels Clubhouse in Springfield; here’s what we know

Blake is facing similar charges in Webster County, two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. The trial for those charges is scheduled to begin on May 11.

Blake was a youth pastor for a Baptist church in Marshfield. Probable cause statements filed in connection with the case state that Blake developed relationships with the girls and communicated with them through online platforms, flirting and sending photos of his genitals and asking them to respond with explicit photos of themselves.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Agape Boarding School abuse cases move forward in court

STOCKTON, Mo. — The cases against five people who worked at Agape Boarding school are moving forward. Each worker is facing abuse charges. Seth Duncan was charged with five counts of third-degree assault. He was scheduled to be in court again on May 11, 2022. Trent Hartman was charged with two counts of third-degree assault. […]
STOCKTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Law Enforcement gathered at Hells Angels Clubhouse in Springfield; here’s what we know

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There was a large law enforcement presence at the Springfield building that serves as the private clubhouse for the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club Springfield Chapter Monday afternoon. The building is on South West Avenue near Madison Street in Springfield. Springfield Police said they were serving a search warrant seeking evidence about a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
Marshfield, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MO
City
Marshfield, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes#Pastor#Youth Groups#Violent Crime#Missouri Youth Group#Hells Angels Clubhouse#Nexstar Media Inc
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Body found in Dallas County well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their surprise, a body […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
KOLR10 News

Execution of Missouri man the 5th in US this year

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri man who killed a couple during a robbery at their rural home more than a quarter of a century ago was put to death Tuesday, becoming just the fifth person executed in the United States this year. Carman Deck, 56, died by injection at the state prison in Bonne […]
BONNE TERRE, MO
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Refugio police officer Lee Jordan found not guilty

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, May 4, a Refugio County jury found Refugio police officer Lee Jordan not guilty. Officer Jordan was accused of pepper-spraying a three-day-old infant on March 12, 2021. He turned himself in on April 8, 2021, and bonded out on the same day. Officer Jordan was indicted on injury to a child and official oppression...
REFUGIO COUNTY, TX
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy