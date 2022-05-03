ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cash in with Jose Cuervo this Cinco de Mayo

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

Jose Cuervo is giving away an incentive to encourage people to get out and have some responsible Cinco de Mayo fun on Thursday.

The tequila producer and distributor announced it will give away thousands of dollars as part of the company’s “Tip it Forward” sweepstakes.

Adults age 21 and older can enter for a chance to win $10 from Jose Cuervo . Winners will see the money deposited into their Venmo account.

Winners will be announced May 5.

While the company can’t force people to use the cash a certain way, Jose Cuervo hopes the extra dough will be used to tip bartenders and other restaurant staff who’ve been hit hard during the pandemic.

Jose Cuervo also said it would donate up to $100,000 to Another Round, Another Rally . The nonprofit works to provide grants and scholarships to hospitality workers. The organization also offers emergency aid and financial assistance to workers who are facing hardships.

