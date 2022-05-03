Man City vs Birmingham - WSL: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester City will hope to reach a second consecutive Champions League final as they take on Real Madrid.Pep Guardiola’s side lead 4-3 after a brilliant first leg at the Etihad Stadium in which both sides struggled to contain the offensive strength of their opposition.Karim Benzema added two more to his tally in a remarkable individual season and may again need to be influential.Both sides secured 4-0 league wins at the weekend - Real Madrid’s victory confirmed their La Liga title, while Manchester City’s kept them ahead of Liverpool in a harder-fought Premier League race.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...

