Vernon, CT

Juvenile, 19-year-old arrested in connection to Vernon carjacking

By Olivia Lank
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A juvenile and a 19-year-old were arrested in connection to a carjacking that took place on Monday.

Police said 19-year-old Nathaniel Harrington of Springfield, MA, and a juvenile used a handgun to demand money, a cell phone, and the victim’s car on Dobson Road. Police said no injuries were reported.

Harrington was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree larceny, criminal use of a weapon, first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree breach of peace, and robbery by carjacking. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The juvenile was charged with several charges and will be presented in New Britain Juvenile Court.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

Aaron white
2d ago

it breaks my heart seeing all of these young kids throwing there life's away. my son is locked up and I tried so hard to teach him to be a respectful honest and just a good person. he got caught with a gun and I'm glad they caught him and he did not hurt anyone or even worse. I just pray that my son is taking the time that the court gave him to reflect on his life. there are so many negative things that the youth have to deal with. especially if they live in the inner city. we need more people to work with the children positive role models and mentors. God help the youth

Reply
3
