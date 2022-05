Two students with Down syndrome were crowned their high school's prom king and queen by their classmates. Anna Anderson and Zane Wales were bestowed with the honor last month at Jefferson Forest High School in Virginia, according to WSET. Teacher Heather Hevener said their classmates wanted to show Anna and Zane how much they were loved and how important they are to their community. "They see these kids every day," said Hevener. "They walk the same halls with these same kids, and they just feel like they're part of them, so they wanted to make sure that they also really felt part of them."

