INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time in 2022, monthly statewide cases of COVID-19 increased in the month of April. According to preliminary data on the Indiana State Department of Health website, there were 9,487 statewide cases of coronavirus reported in April. That is a slight increase from March when 7,471 cases were reported, but still a dramatic drop from the 355,714 reported in January, and 40,772 cases recorded in February.

