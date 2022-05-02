The Lugar Center and Georgetown University’s McCourt School Release Bipartisan Index Rankings for Congress in 2021
Bipartisanship Falls in Congress; House Sets Record Lows; Democrats Outscore Republicans in Both Senate and House; Hassan Most Bipartisan Senator; Fitzpatrick Tops House Again. WASHINGTON, DC — The Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University today jointly released their new Bipartisan Index (BPI) rankings for 2021...www.thelugarcenter.org
