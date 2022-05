Designed for frequent shoppers of Lands’ End, the Lands End Visa Credit Card offers five points per dollar spent at Lands’ End retail stores or Landsend.com. Cardholders earn two points per dollar on dining, gas and travel and one point per dollar on all other purchases. The card requires no annual fee. Shopping benefits include free shipping at Landsend.com, 50% off your first Landsend.com purchase made the day you open your account and $50 off a Landsend.com order of $100 or more during your birthday month.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO