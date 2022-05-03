ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Comic Book Day 2022 Guide: List of Northeast Ohio stores that are participating this year

By Mike Rose, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In another sign of return to normalcy following the pandemic, Free Comic Book Day returns to its regular date on the first Saturday in May for 2022. The 2020 event was canceled because of COVID-19, and was delayed until August in 2021. Saturday, May 7, marks...

