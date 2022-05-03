ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

MSP Leonardtown Barrack Arrests, DUI’s & Warrants Served

By Maryland State Police
Bay Net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 4/26/2022, Tpr J. Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at Saratoga Drive, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Oxycodone and Crack Cocaine and drug paraphernalia. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Michael Lashawn Johnson, 34 of...

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lexington Park Man Arrested for Burglary

On April 27, 2022, at 3:12 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21600 block of Great Mills Road in Lexington Park for the burglar alarm activation. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the glass door to the business shattered, and various items stolen from the business. A preliminary […]
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Washington Dc#Msp#Oxycodone#Md
cbs19news

Fatal crash closed westbound I-64 on Afton Mountain

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.: The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a person on Interstate 64 on Monday night. According to police, the single-vehicle crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. near mile marker 106. Police say a Toyota minivan was heading west on the interstate when it ran off...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Boy Has Been Missing For Days

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager from Bethesda. Samuel Herbert Laurent, 17, was last seen on Friday, April 29 on the 7400 block of Lakeview Drive. He is described as approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Resident Wins $1M In Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 Promotion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A resident of Baltimore City is a million dollars richer Tuesday as the final winner of Maryland’s VaxCash 2.0 promotion, the Maryland Lottery said. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $2 million booster shot lottery in February, offering a $500,000 prize in Week 1 and $50,000 prizes in Weeks 2-11. The lottery will end on May 3 with a $1 million drawing on the 12th and final week. A Dundalk resident won the $500,000 prize. Everyone age 18 and older who has received all their vaccine doses and a booster shot in Maryland is eligible for the drawings. Last May, the state incentivized vaccinations with a similar lottery, awarding $40,000 prizes over the course of 40 days and a $400,000 grand prize on the Fourth of July. Winners will first receive a notification from the Maryland Department of Health, which will make multiple attempts to reach each winner by phone and email. Congratulations to the $1 million grand prize winner from Baltimore, MD! Learn more: https://t.co/uLF3IUQ8lK pic.twitter.com/bPEtid9eAZ — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) May 3, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD

