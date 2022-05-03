KC Linux User Group

A tale as old as time itself – you have downloaded your photos or work onto your USB drive, and now you simply want to move on with your life and remove it. If only it were that simple. Instead, you must press “Eject” before pulling out the USB, or a sharp message will pop up telling you the “disk was not ejected properly”, you have lost everything you ever saved and the world is about to end.
Google users will now be flagged for using politically incorrect words while searching as the technology giant launched an "inclusive language" function. The move of Google is to avoid the use of politically incorrect words. In a report by The Sun, if a user uses terms deemed politically incorrect by...
Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
Earth Day was April 22, and its usual message—take care of our planet—has been given added urgency by the challenges highlighted in the latest IPCC report. This year, Ars is taking a look at the technologies we normally cover, from cars to chipmaking, and finding out how we can boost their sustainability and minimize their climate impact.
Update May 4, 2022: Having missed the initial shipping period for its GigaDrive units, the last update on Indiegogo suggested production would be complete in April or May this year. Sadly, there has been no update since and we've been unable to contact GigaDrive as it looks like their email addresses have been shut down.
In brief: One of Windows 11's most attractive features is the ability to add HDR to over 1,000 DirectX 11 and DX12 games that don't officially support it. Now, Microsoft gives users more control over Auto HDR and makes it easier to access. Microsoft recently announced an update to the...
S Mode is a Windows 10 and 11 feature that improves security and system performance. It comes preinstalled on some devices. You get faster boot time, longer battery life, and quality performance. And since you can only use apps from the Microsoft Store, your computer becomes more secure. Yet, there...
In this article, we will configure our Linux computer to autorun a script on boot. For the purpose of this article, we will be making use of `systemd` services. The main command used to introspect and control the system is `systemctl` It provides a system and a service manager that runs as PID and starts the rest of the system.
A portable app is one you can utilize in Windows without installing it. Such apps don’t come with installers, and you can run them from USB drives. You can download more than 400 hundred portable apps from PortableApps.com. As portable apps aren’t installed, they don’t get registered on the...
Google has released Android 12 QPR3 Beta 3 for select Pixel devices. The update does not include any major new features or changes. Instead, Beta 3 focuses more on bug fixes and improvements to call quality and connectivity. Earlier in the week, Google released the May 2022 Security Patch for...
The debacle between Epic Games and Apple that resulted in a giant court case saw what many believed was the end of Fortnite in the iOS ecosystem. Now, the pop culture-filled battle royale returns to Apple products in a roundabout way as Xbox is offering it for free as part of its Xbox Cloud Gaming service.
Although Ubuntu Desktop hasn't been my go-to operating system for some time (that honor goes to System76's Pop!_OS), it was for a very long time. To this day I have the utmost respect for what Canonical is doing and has done for Linux on the desktop. One thing, however, that...
Running into a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) is a common headache for Windows users. Quite a few Windows users have encountered the "FAT FILE SYSTEM (fastfat.sys)" BSOD on their systems, and sometimes it will frequently appear again and again after the first crash. This issue is typically caused due...
A faulty server-side update released to Outlook causes "TokenFactoryIframe" to automatically download itself when Safari users visit the web version of Microsoft Outlook. The file, which has a size of 0 KB is automatically downloaded to the Mac's hard drive. The file does not have a file extension and cannot be opened.
If you’re using Windows 10 or 11, you’ll find PowerShell and Windows Terminal pre-installed in your system. At their core, they're essentially command-line tools for inputting instructions (commands) that allow you to perform a variety of tasks on your Windows PC. These tasks include troubleshooting problems, automating tasks, managing systems, running diagnostics, and network administration.
After the question "how much RAM do I need?" the next big question I get asked is, "what RAM should I buy?" That's a tough question to answer because there are a bewildering array of PCs and Macs out there, and things can get super complicated and in-depth if you are someone who wants the fastest, most cutting-edge RAM in order to squeeze the last drop of performance from your system.
USB drives and SD cards have become everyday tech accessories these days. But their widespread use also makes them a security concern. Since these devices often contain personal data, you must wipe them entirely before giving them to someone else. Plus, it's good to get rid of any data on storage devices before throwing them away.
Hybrid work appears here to stay, and it's changing business's and professionals' IT priorities. That means as the PC market continues to grow, but at a slower pace, major PC makers like HP have to be more attuned than ever to the needs of hybrid workers. To that end, HP...
It only took about 15 years, but Amazon’s Kindle will finally support the ePub format. First by. , Amazon updated its Kindle section with the news that the Send to Kindle function will convert ePub files to a format that can be opened on the e-reader. The update is scheduled to occur in late 2022.
