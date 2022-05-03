ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Day from FurKids

fox5atlanta.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleObi loves his dog friends and...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

Pet of the Month

This hunk is Kai (A129139). He’s a 2-year-old neutered husky who is on the search for his forever home. He has been with us for three months and has had zero attention!. He is great with other pups, loves attention and would be an overall great companion. He is a typical husky; loves to run and needs lots of exercise. He will need an active household! He would fit in great with a family who likes to hike, go on walks and spend time outdoors. He also loves to cuddle up after a long day. Help make his dream come true and get him a home!
PETS
ABC 4

Our pets take over the show for National Pet Week

On GTU this morning – Our show has literally gone to the dogs! To celebrate National Pet Week we are dedicating our entire show to our furry friends. No matter the time, no matter the place, no matter the day, our pets always make the world a little brighter. Regardless to how tough things may seem, pets eagerly provide comfort, sympathy, and unquestioned understanding when we most need it. This May 1 – 7, celebrate National Pet Week by recognizing our fun loving family members who give us everything, asking only for a smile in return…and maybe an occasional treat.
PETS
22 WSBT

PET SEGMENT: Brenden is a handsome fella looking for a home

He’s a 10-month-old Korean Jindo and husky mix. Brenden came into the shelter as a stray, so the shelter doesn't know much about his life before then. For as young as he is, Brenden is laid back. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the SBARC says he keeps his kennel very...
PETS
ABC 4

High quality leather pet products

Melanie Wilkey, owner of 4 Paws Leather Co. joined us on Pet Day with high-quality leather products for your pets. 4 Paws is a family-owned small business. They specialize in leather and biothane dog collars, leashes, and accessories. Leather is unique and wears beautifully, and biothane is a rubberized webbing that mimics the look of leather, is 100% waterproof, and has a 1000 lbs pull strength. The owners of 4 Paws like to give back to the community, so 5% of each purchase is donated to local animal shelters, like Nuzzles and Co.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Furkids
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Greatist

You’re the Cat’s Meow: 10 Signs That Prove Your Cat Loves You

As cat parents, we love and low-key worship our majestic fur babies. We scoop their poop, pay their vet bills, and share our beds. But do cats feel the same way about us?. Spoiler: Yes! If you give your cat the TLC it deserves, they definitely love you back. They just have a funny way of showing it sometimes.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
HOLAUSA

Cat behavior: Reasons why your cat rubs against you

Cats are fascinating creatures, they are known for their mysterious behavior and independence, however if you are a cat owner, you have certainly noticed how your pet expresses certain emotions, from demanding attention to feeling excited, and even sharing their love with specific gestures. According to the International Cat...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Pit Bulls as Family Dogs

Marcie has been an online writer for over three years. Her article often focus on customer service or pet care. I remember being 15 years old and bringing home my first pit bull. He was a beautiful caramel color and had the biggest green eyes. He was cold in the street, and I couldn't just leave him there. My parents told me he was my responsibility if an owner did not come forward.
ANIMALS
Andre Oentoro

Why Do Cats Sleep in Their Litter Box?

Cat vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. Kittens or cats to be specified sleep in very weird places. Cats are the most loved animals, yet they love when their owner gives them importance. Unlike dogs’ cats like attention very much but sometimes when they feel unwanted or not loved correctly or the way they want they can get pretty unwell, or we can say ill.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy