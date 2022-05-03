ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Brain folds formed during fetal stage could affect onset of dementia

By Lund University
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrontotemporal dementia begins relatively early compared to other forms of dementia. We still know relatively little about what causes the disease, however, new research from Lund University in Sweden shows that the folds in the brain that are formed in the latter stages of pregnancy could have an impact on the...

medicalxpress.com

