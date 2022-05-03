Teyana Taylor Serves Up Futuristic Glamour in Purple Watercolor Dress, Dramatic Headpiece & Sandals at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Teyana Taylor has an extra-terrestrial moment at the 2022 Met Gala . The “Bare Wit Me” singer attended the star-studded biggest night in fashion last night in New York City and posed in a dramatic ensemble.

For the outfit, Taylor went with a vibrant purple gown from Iris Van Herpen that definitely brought the glamour and punchy color. The dress had a sleek cutout design and featured a halter neck style along with billowing whimsical shoulders. The dress also had a sheer appearance with a marbled print that was eye-catching and edgy.

Taylor made her accessories count and popped on a gold and purple gemstone headpiece that framed her face perfectly and upped the ante of her avant-garde moment. She partnered it with a perfect matching smoky, purple eye.

Taylor grounded her attire with a pair of shiny purple sandals . The heels had a height of approximately 3 inches and added a unifying touch to her appearance.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

Click through the gallery to see Taylor’s edgy style through the years.