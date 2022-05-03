ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Picard's Alison Pill Exits Series for Season 3

By Jamie Lovett
 2 days ago

Star Trek: Picard has the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast returning in its third season, but it's losing one of its stars. Alison Pill, who plays Dr. Agens Jurati, revealed that she is not a part of Star Trek: Picard's final season. Pill confirmed the news while speaking to MovieWeb...

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reviews Are In, And Fans Will Probably Like What They Have To Say

The Trek universe is about to expand, with the impending release of the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Fans are sure to be excited to get a new look at the beloved franchise but, since limited knowledge of the canon is required here, the show is also the perfect entry point for new fans. Critics have had the opportunity to screen the first five episodes of Season 1, and these reviews should get the fanbase excited about the sci-fi series and how the new elements will be incorporated into the proceedings.
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
First look at Thor's Chris Hemsworth in new Netflix movie

Chris Hemsworth might be returning as the God of Thunder in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder later this year, but he has another movie on the horizon. And no, we're not talking about Extraction 2, either. We're in fact talking about upcoming Netflix thriller Spiderhead, based on George Saunders' short...
Doctor Strange 2 Reveals First Look at Captain Carter

Marvel Studios has released a spoiler-laden TV spot for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, outright showing off plenty of the cameos that they've only teased to this point. Though Marvel fans were already expecting Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, a variant of Captain Marvel played by Lashana Lynch, and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, they perhaps were not expecting Marvel to outright shot them off before the movie's premiere. Well, they did, and you can see them in the player below if you wish. As far as Captain Carter's appearance goes, let's dissect it below.
This action-packed Netflix thriller has some viewers on the edge of their seats

Netflix’s Top 10 movies list inside the app can seem a little strange, at times. Often, there doesn’t seem to be much of a rhyme or reason to the way random movies seem to rocket up the streamer’s list. Like how titles as odd as 2019’s Rambo: Last Blood and 2005’s War of the Worlds are in the top three today. Recent days have also seen another somewhat random title, the 2018 movie How It Ends, climb the list as well.
Patrick Stewart trolls Marvel fans at the Doctor Strange 2 premiere

Patrick Stewart was photographed at the Doctor Strange 2 premiere and couldn’t resist trolling fans who think he’s going to cameo in the new Marvel action movie. Stewart posted a photo of himself on Twitter along with the caption, “Made a cameo appearance at last night’s Doctor Strange premiere.”
Patrick Stewart Confirms Professor X Return With Doctor Strange 2 Red Carpet Appearance

If you had any remaining doubts about Patrick Stewart's return to the land of Marvel stories, you can now rest easy. Tuesday, the actor himself shared a photo from the red carpet premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the film that simultaneously serves as the character's Marvel return as Charles Xavier and debut within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The Equalizer Renewed for Two More Seasons by CBS

CBS today announced that The Equalizer will be back for seasons three and four, as well. Queen Latifah stars in the series as a woman with a mysterious and dangerous background, who helps people who are out of options and have nowhere else to turn. The Equalizer is Sunday's #1 scripted series, averaging 9.46 million viewers. In the second season to date, the show has amassed 1.2 billion potential social media impressions. The series had a major shakeup this season, as William Bishop (Chris Noth) was written out, the character killed in a plane crash back in April.
Is Alexander the Great a Kang Variant? Moon Knight Boss Responds to Popular Theory

He Who Remains was introduced in the closing moments of Loki, introducing an entirely new concept to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Played by Jonathan Majors, the character appeared as a variant (or extradimensional version) of Kang, the iconic time-traveling Marvel villain that often finds himself opposite the Fantastic Four. That's why it's a bit peculiar come Moon Knight, one of the henchmen featured in the show donned the likeness of Rama-Tut on his jacket. In the Marvel source material Rama-Tut, again, is another variant or identity used by ol' Kang the Conqueror.
Netflix's One Piece Celebrates Luffy's Birthday With New Video

One Piece is currently telling the story of the War For Wano Arc, in which Luffy is leading the charge alongside his Straw Hat Pirates in the fight against the nefarious Kaido and his Beast Pirates, but the Shonen franchise from Eiichiro Oda has some other big projects in the works. With Netflix currently working on the first live-action adaptation of the Straw Hat Pirates, the young actor set to bring Luffy to life, Iñaki Godoy, released a new video to help celebrate the birthday of the Shonen hero that is working to become the king of the pirates.
The Flash: SPOILER Dies in "Death Falls"

Since before Season 8 of The Flash began, it's been teased that a big change for Team Flash was on the way. Series showrunner Eric Wallace told fans months ago that the heroes would face something this season that would emotionally change the team permanently and last week, it was confirmed that there would be a major character death in this week's episode, "Death Falls". Going into the episode, fans had plenty of theories about who would be the character to fall as the team takes on their most dangerous and challenging threat yet, Deathstorm, but it was still a surprise when it was revealed who Team Flash — and fans — would be saying goodbye to.
Will Smith Appearing on David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix

Will Smith and David Letterman are going to have a sit-down on his Netflix show. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has featured a lot of high-profile names. But, this one will draw a lot of eyeballs, and fans are going to be disappointed. Letterman and Smith filmed this one before March, so you shouldn't expect to hear anything about his Oscars controversy during the longford special. May 20th brings a whole new slew of episodes with people like Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The former Late Show host has had on a lot of star power in the past with Barack Obama, George Clooney and Dave Chappelle being guests. So, get ready for a more interesting conversation with Will Smith than the recent months have provided.
Fear the Walking Dead's Alycia Debnam-Carey Cast as Lead in Hulu Series

Fear the Walking Dead star Alycia Debnam-Carey has booked a new leading role on Hulu. Debnam-Carey, who has played Alicia Clark across all seven seasons of AMC's Walking Dead spinoff, will replace You's Victoria Pedretti as the lead of the psychological drama Saint X. Pedretti exited the adaptation of Alexis Schaitkin's novel over "creative differences," according to reports. The eight-part series is produced by Disney's ABC Signature (Little Fires Everywhere, Grey's Anatomy) and will film in the Dominican Republic. Deadline first reported Pedretti's recasting with Debnam-Carey.
