Star Trek: Picard's Alison Pill Exits Series for Season 3

Will Smith and David Letterman are going to have a sit-down on his Netflix show. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction has featured a lot of high-profile names. But, this one will draw a lot of eyeballs, and fans are going to be disappointed. Letterman and Smith filmed this one before March, so you shouldn't expect to hear anything about his Oscars controversy during the longford special. May 20th brings a whole new slew of episodes with people like Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Kevin Durant, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The former Late Show host has had on a lot of star power in the past with Barack Obama, George Clooney and Dave Chappelle being guests. So, get ready for a more interesting conversation with Will Smith than the recent months have provided.
