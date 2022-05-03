Reebok to Design Exclusive Products for Macy’s in New Expanded Partnership

Click here to read the full article.

Authentic Brands Group has inked a new deal with Macy’s to carry an expanded assortment of Reebok items, including a collection of exclusive products.

The brand and marketing powerhouse on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with Macy’s to grow its Reebok offering, which is currently limited to footwear, to include sportswear and activewear for men’s, women’s and kids in Macy’s stores and on the app and website. Reebok will also develop exclusive products for Macy’s via the Reebok Design Group (RDG), a brand hub that designs and develops core products.

The new assortment is expected to roll out in S pring 2023.

“Our partnership with ABG will expand our assortment and offer our customers high-quality styles from Reebok apparel in the U.S.,” said Sam Archibald, general business manager of apparel at Macy’s. “We look forward to collaborating with ABG and RDG on exclusive, one-of-a-kind product for our customers, who value brands that let them express their individual and authentic style.”

The Macy’s partnership represents a strategic avenue for Reebok to distribute and market desirable product in a department store setting. ABG in February inked a similar deal with Foot Locker to exclusively carry certain Reebok shoes in its U.S. stores and website. The partnership made Foot Locker the exclusive distribution channel for certain high-heat Reebok products, such as basketball shoes and silhouettes from Allen Iverson and Shaquille O’Neal.

“Reebok is experiencing a resurgence with its greatest days ahead,” said ABG’s group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer. “We are pleased to partner with Macy’s in offering Reebok’s core and special products through all of their doors.”

ABG has announced other distribution and licensing partnerships to sell Reebok across the globe. In April, ABG announced that LF Corp. would be its exclusive strategic partner to distribute the Reebok brand in South Korea. The company has inked similar deals with retailers and licensing partners across Canada, the Middle East, North Africa, North America and Europe .

Last week , ABG named Steve Robaire as EVP of Reebok International, effective July 1. In the newly created role, Robaire will help drive Reebok’s global expansion with its international partners and will report to Jarrod Weber, group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at ABG.