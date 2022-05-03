ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Police Investigate Shooting Death Of Man Dropped Off At Hospital

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified a shooting victim who died after he was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital Monday as 26-year-old Erick Smithrick.

Smithrick was brought to Johns Hopkins Hospital shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday with gunshot wounds to the upper body, Baltimore Police said. He did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives do not know where the 26-year-old was shot. No details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately known.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

