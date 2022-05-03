ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kris Jenner was photographed standing at the top of the Met Gala steps to watch her daughters walk the red carpet

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1piSbc_0fRaCVMc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aLzff_0fRaCVMc00
Kris Jenner attends the Met Gala 2022.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

  • Kris Jenner was spotted at the top of the Met Gala steps watching her daughters on the red carpet.
  • According to Kendall Jenner, the Kardashian matriarch waits there each year to see her kids walk in.
  • For the first time on Monday, every Kardashian-Jenner sister attended fashion's biggest event.

Kris Jenner was spotted keeping up her tradition of standing at the top of the Met Gala steps on Monday, where she waits each year to catch a glimpse of her kids walking the red carpet.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" after the 2021 event , Kendall Jenner said her mom is "so cute" at the Met Gala because she waits for her daughters at the top of the steps.

"Every year, she stands at the top of the carpet, and security's like, 'C'mon, ma'am, you have to kind of go inside now. You can't just stand here and wait around,'" the model told Fallon.

"And she's like, 'Absolutely not. I'm standing here. I'm watching all my daughters walk in,'" she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYzwy_0fRaCVMc00
Kris Jenner seen at the top of the Met steps looking at Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner on the red carpet.

Neilson Barnard/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

This year, photographers were able to capture the moment Kris stood at the top of the steps looking down as Khloe Kardashian — who was making her Met Gala debut — Kylie Jenner, and Kendall posed at various stages of the red carpet.

She was also pictured posing alongside Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker , as well as Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson , at the top of the Met steps.

Kris was seen attending the event alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Monday may have been the busiest Met Gala for Kris yet. It was the first that all five of her daughters attended the event since Kim made her debut appearance alongside her ex-husband Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, in 2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c9Xjd_0fRaCVMc00
A split image shows Kris Jenner with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker (left), and with Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, and Corey Gamble (right).

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris' 2022 Met Gala ensemble consisted of a pastel-yellow, one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown, white elbow-length gloves, Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, and a sparkly Judith Leiber bag, according to People magazine .

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, who had her hair styled in a 1960s-style bob, told E! News she was channeling former first lady Jackie Kennedy.

Each Kardashian-Jenner had a unique take on the Met Gala 2022 theme and dress code, which was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and gilded glamour.

Among the Kardashian-Jenners' standout Met Gala looks, Kim arrived wearing the same form-fitting dress Marilyn Monroe donned to sing "Happy Birthday" to John F. Kennedy in 1962 — before changing into a replica — while Kylie opted for an Off-White wedding dress paired with a backward baseball hat and veil.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 120

Olivia Hughes
2d ago

Kim need to stop polling her lips out this is not the internet she pooking her lips out looking like a goldfish that's what goldfish do.

Reply(2)
35
just me
1d ago

I can't believe Kim and Kris tried to pull off wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress an look a like dress of Jackie Kennedy those two women had more class than the Kardashian/Jenner clan

Reply(5)
26
Marvalous Marva
2d ago

I can't lie, I would watch my daughter's walk the red carpet as well. I thought Kris looked stunning, yellow is definitely a color she looks good in.

Reply(5)
31
Related
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Judith Leiber
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Jackie Kennedy
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Rihanna’s Appearance at The Met Gala Is Her Biggest Boss Move Yet

Rihanna shut down this year’s Met Gala and she wasn’t even physically in the building! In honor of the singer and moguls’ show-stopping looks at this year’s annual charity ball The Met Museum dedicated a tribute to Rihanna by immortalizing her with a marble statue that bears her likeness- baby bump included. The statue was placed with the other Greek-Roman god statues a true testament to her star power and impact on the world of fashion. Rihanna revealed the look on Instagram with the caption ”shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”
BEAUTY & FASHION
buzzfeednews.com

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Excluding Mason Disick From Their Family Photos Has Sparked An Important Conversation About Respecting Children’s Boundaries

On Dec. 14, 2009, Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first child in front of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians film crew. Her sister, Khloé Kardashian, held her leg as her son made his entrance into the world, and Kourtney famously pulled the little boy out herself. Her...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

Kim Kardashian Wore the Most Expensive Dress in the World to the 2022 Met Gala

Last year Kim Kardashian arrived at the Met Gala without a face. This year she arrived on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. that Kardashian would honor the 2022 Met Gala’s “Gilded Glamour” theme by wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress—and the rumors were right: Kardashian not only wore the iconic beaded gown, she arrived with dyed blonde hair too.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Museum#The Carpet#Wireimage Kris Jenner#The Met Museum Vogue
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Scott Disick Brings New Girlfriend to 'The Kardashians' Premiere

Scott Disick and his new girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, made their red carpet debut on Thursday. The couple held hands on the red carpet at the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, California. Scott, 38, and Rebecca, 27, have recently been spotted out together, but this...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Insider

385K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy