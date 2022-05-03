Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and more stars dazzled at the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' world premiere. Here are the 17 best red-carpet photos.

The Marvel film, which explores infinite parallel universes, hits theaters on Friday.
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director Sam Raimi looked sharp in a suit and tie. Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars as the titular character of the film, flashed a smile for the cameras while wearing a light gray suit and shades. Elizabeth Olsen, who returns as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, was beaming in a black pantsuit at the premiere. Olsen and Cumberbatch also posed together for photos. Benedict Wong looked far more dressed up than his character Wong, in a navy and black suit. Rachel McAdams, who reprises her role as Dr. Christine Palmer, stole the show in a sheer lime green jumpsuit with a billowing cape. Here's another look at McAdams' flowing cape in action. MCU newcomer Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) wore a sheer, tiered gown with a floral pattern. Gomez and Cumberbatch were spotted hugging on the red carpet. Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard, who made their debuts as Tommy and Billy in "WandaVision," stopped by the premiere. Patrick Stewart, who will reprise his role as Charles Xavier, attended the premiere in a casual outfit. "Eternals" star Lia McHugh was in attendance to support the "Doctor Strange" cast. Lashana Lynch, who played Maria Rambeau in 2019's "Captain Marvel," wore an all-black outfit and matching pumps. Peggy Carter portrayer Hayley Atwell looked radiant in a glittery gown. Tatiana Maslany, who will soon make her MCU debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, wore a white T-shirt in support of The Trevor Project. Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish wore a hot pink ensemble and black stilettos. The cast and creatives gathered on stage at the Dolby Theatre to pose together and present the film. Read the original article on Insider
The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.”
The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender.
While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
Brad Pitt's ex Nicole Poturalski, 29, flashed her incredible legs in a purple thigh-high split gown as she attended an event in Germany on Tuesday. The German native, 29, looked glamorous in a brightly coloured cut out sheer dress which featured puff sleeves and a low back. While attending the...
To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
Once upon a time in Hollywood, movie stars were the very definition of grace under pressure. Sure, Tom Cruise would occasionally hop up and down on Oprah’s sofa like a lunatic and every once in a while Justin Timberlake would take a swipe at a paparazzo. But for the most part, they kept their cool.
Nicole Kidman is known for her long strawberry blonde locks and striking features. But on Saturday, the Australian actress debuted a surprising new look - a flirty red bob haircut. In images posted to her Instagram, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos star showed off the hairdo, which may be a...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-lover is reportedly preparing to publish a shocking book about his affair with Will Smith’s wife. In 2020, Jada Pinkett Smith dropped the bombshell. The actress confessed to cheating on Will Smith with a young American rapper. On her Red Table Talk show, she said:
Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
Kaley Cuoco stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to promote the second season of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max. The new season includes a few new faces, such as Sharon Stone, who plays the mother to Cuoco’s character, Cassie Bowden. Apparently there were a few surprises while the two women were filming a scene for episode six.
Who: Actress Kirsten Dunst, 39, and actor and producer Tobey Macguire, 46. How They Met: Kirsten and Tobey met on the set of Spider-Man back in 2001. Maguire, of course, played Peter Parker, while Dunst took on the role of Parker's love interest Mary Jane. Why We Loved Them: They...
Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks.
The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
He's known as the formidable butler Mr Carson in the his ITV franchise. But actor Jim Carter was a far cry from his alter-ego as he put on a cheery display at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere at Cineworld in Leicester Square, London on Monday. The actor, 73,...
Comments / 0