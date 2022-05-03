ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and more stars dazzled at the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' world premiere. Here are the 17 best red-carpet photos.

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EHSL1_0fRaCOQl00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SfU0_0fRaCOQl00
Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

Marvel Studios

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" director Sam Raimi looked sharp in a suit and tie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMhxQ_0fRaCOQl00
Sam Raimi at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch, who stars as the titular character of the film, flashed a smile for the cameras while wearing a light gray suit and shades.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPBvc_0fRaCOQl00
Benedict Cumberbatch at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Olsen, who returns as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, was beaming in a black pantsuit at the premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smgwe_0fRaCOQl00
Elizabeth Olsen at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Olsen and Cumberbatch also posed together for photos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6pJG_0fRaCOQl00
Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch pose at the red carpet for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in May 2022.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Benedict Wong looked far more dressed up than his character Wong, in a navy and black suit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcl8q_0fRaCOQl00
Benedict Wong at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams, who reprises her role as Dr. Christine Palmer, stole the show in a sheer lime green jumpsuit with a billowing cape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MetfN_0fRaCOQl00
Rachel McAdams at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Here's another look at McAdams' flowing cape in action.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TLJ45_0fRaCOQl00
Rachel McAdams at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

MCU newcomer Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) wore a sheer, tiered gown with a floral pattern.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nSQH4_0fRaCOQl00
Xochitl Gomez at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gomez and Cumberbatch were spotted hugging on the red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxKvk_0fRaCOQl00
Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Cumberbatch at the red carpet for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in May 2022.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard, who made their debuts as Tommy and Billy in "WandaVision," stopped by the premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eSKIY_0fRaCOQl00
Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Patrick Stewart, who will reprise his role as Charles Xavier, attended the premiere in a casual outfit.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kie5g_0fRaCOQl00
Patrick Stewart at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

"Eternals" star Lia McHugh was in attendance to support the "Doctor Strange" cast.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1nFs_0fRaCOQl00
Lia McHugh at the red carpet for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in May 2022.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Lashana Lynch, who played Maria Rambeau in 2019's "Captain Marvel," wore an all-black outfit and matching pumps.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yyidC_0fRaCOQl00
Lashana Lynch at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Peggy Carter portrayer Hayley Atwell looked radiant in a glittery gown.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEKMS_0fRaCOQl00
Hayley Atwell at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Tatiana Maslany, who will soon make her MCU debut as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, wore a white T-shirt in support of The Trevor Project.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQIUK_0fRaCOQl00
Tatiana Maslany at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish wore a hot pink ensemble and black stilettos.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d7T41_0fRaCOQl00
Tiffany Haddish at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The cast and creatives gathered on stage at the Dolby Theatre to pose together and present the film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1IyH_0fRaCOQl00
From left: Eric Hauserman Carroll, Victoria Alonso, Sheila Atim, Louis D'Esposito, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Waldron, Benedict Wong, Mitchell Bell, Xochitl Gomez, and Adam Hugill at the world premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Robert Downey Jr Looks Unrecognizable With Full Head Of White Hair Filming New Film: Photos

The ‘Iron Man’ actor, 57, was spotting filming alongside Cillian Murphy for Christopher Nolan’s new drama ‘Oppenheimer.’. Robert Downey Jr. is a master at transforming for his movie roles and he proved it once again when he was spotted filming in New York on Tuesday, April 12. The 57-year-old thespian looked unrecognizable sporting a full head of white hair as he worked on a scene with Cillian Murphy for Christipher Nolan’s new historical drama Oppenheimer.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Teaser Reveals Major Marvel Character Cut From Avengers: Infinity War

Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Olsen
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Sheila Atim
Person
Tatiana Maslany
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Elizabeth Marvel
Person
Xochitl Gomez
Person
Lia Mchugh
Person
Benedict Wong
Person
Patrick Stewart
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Debuts First Footage: Brad Pitt Is Unrecognizable with Massive Prosthetic Nose in Silent Film Era

Click here to read the full article. Finally, finally, finally we are one step closer to the epic Hollywood empire that is “Babylon.” The upcoming feature from Oscar-winning writer-director Damien Chazelle stars “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood” co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie for “Babylon” in a period piece about the transitional period in the film industry when silent movies gave way to talkies. The film is set to premiere wide January 6, 2023, and already is a buzzed-about Oscars contender. While Chazelle has stayed mum about plot specifics, drama “Babylon” reportedly focuses on real-life industry titans Clara Bow (Robbie), Elinor Glyn, and studio...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#Madness#Doctor Strange#Film Star#The Dolby Theatre
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WWD

The Best Met Gala Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Click here to read the full article. Each year the Met Gala produces iconic red carpet moments, with celebrities like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, Beyoncé and many others regularly taking the year’s theme head-on with their high-fashion looks. The 2022 Met Gala is taking place on Monday, returning to its traditional date on the first Monday in May after last year’s edition was moved to September and the 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. This year’s exhibit is the second part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s American fashion theme, called “In America: An...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Divisive Sandra Bullock Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Sandra Bullock is no stranger to Netflix's streaming charts, but her latest title to hit the Top 10 is more than just a little surprising. The 2009 film The Blind Side has soared to the top of the streaming charts in the days since it made its way to Netflix, despite the controversy that still surrounds it more than a decade out of its theatrical run.
MOVIES
US Magazine

Dax Shepard Jokes About Kristen Bell Divorcing Him Now That She Met Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes

She’s got a crush! Dax Shepard knows Kristen Bell is a Yellowstone fan, and meeting star Luke Grimes was a huge moment for her. “Well, that’s a wrap on my marriage!” Shepard, 47, captioned a snap via Instagram on Sunday, April 17. Grimes, 38, and the Veronica Mars alum, 41, tightly embraced each other. Bell gave a slight smile while the Yellowstone star looked pensive and brooding — very much like his character, Kayce Dutton.
CELEBRITIES
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Insider

Insider

385K+
Followers
26K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy