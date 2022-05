Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and more stars dazzled at the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' world premiere. Here are the 17 best red-carpet photos.

Rachel McAdams as Dr. Christine Palmer, Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

The world premiere of " Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" took place in LA on Monday.

Stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen were among those in attendance at the Dolby Theatre.

The Marvel film, which explores infinite parallel universes, hits theaters on Friday.

Sam Raimi at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Olsen at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Elizabeth Olsen and Benedict Cumberbatch pose at the red carpet for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in May 2022. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Benedict Wong at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Rachel McAdams at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Xochitl Gomez at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Cumberbatch at the red carpet for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in May 2022. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Jett Klyne and Julian Hilliard at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Patrick Stewart at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Lia McHugh at the red carpet for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in May 2022. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Lashana Lynch at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Hayley Atwell at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)

Tatiana Maslany at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Tiffany Haddish at the LA premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

From left: Eric Hauserman Carroll, Victoria Alonso, Sheila Atim, Louis D'Esposito, Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Waldron, Benedict Wong, Mitchell Bell, Xochitl Gomez, and Adam Hugill at the world premiere of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" on May 2, 2022. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

