Jason Ikeem Rodgers clearly remembers the epiphany he had that led him to create the Atlanta, Georgia-based African American ensemble, Orchestra Noir. He and his wife, Keisha, were invited to an elegant soiree in an affluent neighborhood that was attended by some of the city’s elite: “It was a classy event, and, for the first time, I saw the real Black middle class,” Rodgers recalled of the gala.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO