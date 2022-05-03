'I've already filled out three applications': Bay schools see big turnout for student job fair

BAY COUNTY — A smashing success last year, the student job fairs are back in full swing and picking up where they left off.

Bay District Schools kicked off the first of its three student job fairs Monday afternoon with a big turnout at Rutherford High School.

With 58 businesses, employers, educational institutions and branches of the military in attendance, BDS officials were able to bring students, parents and community members together to connect with employers.

Arnold High School will host its job fair Wednesday, while Bay High School is set for Friday. The job fairs will run from 1 to 5 p.m. with the first portion dedicated to the school's students. Once school is out at 3:15 p.m., anyone from other schools or the community can come.

Want to attend the other 2 fairs?: Bay District Schools plans job fairs for students, community. What job seekers need to know.

Jobs for mill workers: 'Looks like they're going to change careers': Job fair brings waves of paper mill employees

BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said Monday's job fair turned out well.

"I think the businesses are really excited to see the kids really interested in finding out more. Some of the kids are looking for summer jobs. Some of the kids are looking for year-round jobs," Michalik said. "Some of the kids are looking for something after graduation, something more permanent than just a short-term job, so it's really been a lot of fun to meet the kids at the door and kind of say, 'What do you like to do? What are you interested in,' and then walk them right to those businesses."

Within the first 45 minutes, Rutherford students flooded the cafeteria, eagerly awaiting to show off their interview skills and talk with recruiters.

Walmart Supercenter Manager Maureen Ramsey said she spoke with more than 75 students in the first hour. She said student job fairs give students a chance to learn about the workforce, as well as various industries and businesses.

"They need the experience to help them grow and get into the workforce," Ramsey said. "This is great experience for them to talk to employers and to kind of get a feel for what the workforce looks like for them."

Rutherford sophomores Kyla Sampson and Katrina Le said the job fair could help them land their first jobs, a pivotal milestone in their lives. Both students said they were excited to get a job and wanted to get something fun, yet accessible for the summer.

"I'm looking for something that will give me responsibility," Sampson said. "And make me more social and responsible."

Several businesses noted that this is a critical time to be speaking with students about the workforce.

As Bay Youth Summer Work Foundation President Willie Pollard pointed out, the job fairs are especially important for Bay County.

"What are they going to do after they graduate and, we're talking to students, (grades) nine through 12, especially our seniors, they've had a pretty difficult track going back the last four years," Pollard said. "COVID-19, Hurricane Michael, so this is a time that they can take a look at what's available to them as they step out into the real world of work."

Even the students are aware of how important these skills and conversations are, with Le saying it's good for students to have jobs. Having only volunteer experience so far, Le said she is looking forever to the next step.

"(It's important) so they can build a foundation of being an adult kind of because when you're out there, you're alone," Le said. "You don't have much except yourself, so you have to be there for yourself, or get to where you need to be. And one of those things is a job.

"I definitely see some stuff coming from (Monday's job fair) because everything is accessible," Le said. "I've already filled out three applications."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: 'I've already filled out three applications': Bay schools see big turnout for student job fair