Planet Fitness offering free workouts to teens

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
Teenagers looking for some physical activity this summer have been invited to work out at any Planet Fitness location for free.

In a news release, Planet Fitness announced that high schoolers aged 14-19 are invited to work out for free at any of its locations across the United States and Canada from May 16-Aug. 31.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of a pandemic,” Chris Rondeau, Planet Fitness’ CEO, said in a statement. “Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

The High School Summer Pass Initiative was formerly known as the “Teen Summer Challenge” in 2019. At the time, Planet Fitness said more than 900,000 teenagers took part and completed more than 5.5 million workouts.

Planet Fitness said in its news release that it had commissioned a national study to “shed light on mental and physical health from both teens’ and parents’ perspectives.” That study found 78% of teens who responded said that having access to a place to work out would benefit their health and fitness journeys. The same study found that 89% of parents who responded said that regular exercise and physical activity helped their teenagers cope with the challenges of the pandemic.

Teenagers who want to take advantage of the program can pre-register on Planet Fitness’ website.

All teenagers who sign up for the High School Summer Pass Initiative will be entered for a chance to win a $500 scholarship, with one awarded in each state. One $5,000 grand prize scholarship will also be awarded. The scholarships can be used for athletic or academic activities and programs, KHOU reported.

