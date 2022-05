The UK launch date of Paramount Plus has finally been unveiled. The streaming service has been live since March 2021 in the US and has thus far been rolled out across Latin America, Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It has previously been confirmed that the service would arrive in the UK this year, but the only indication of when was "summer". Now, however, summer has a date and it is June 22.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO