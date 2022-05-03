2023 Rezvani Beast Teaser Previews A 1,000-HP Hypercar

With only 143 miles driven since new, this ultra-rare Halo car will elevate your collection!. Ferrari has been defined as a brand by its dedication to the utilization of racing to test new technology and deliver the best performance money car buy on a road car. This has led the Italian manufacturer to make some of the world’s fastest sports cars and virtually coin the term supercar. One such supercar is the Ferrari LaFerrari which was considered one of the fastest cars of its time and one of the first performance vehicles to use hybrid technology to increase horsepower and torque. Rather than trying to go full electric, Ferrari engineers theorized that you could make a stunning vehicle by combining the instant torque and extra efficiency of electric motors with the raw tenacity of an internal combustion engine, and they were right. This particular example is one of just 499 Coupe versions constructed between 2013 and 2016, and with such low miles, you're not going to find a better collector grade LaFerrari out there!

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO