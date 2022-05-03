ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Rezvani Beast Teaser Previews A 1,000-HP Hypercar

By Anthony Alaniz
 2 days ago
Rezvani has dropped two teaser images that preview the all-new 2023 Beast. The images drape the car in shadow, only revealing its sleek silhouette. But we should see the new hypercar break cover this summer. Rezvani launched the original Beast in 2014, using the Ariel Atom as its base....

ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

