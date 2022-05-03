ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Altoona, PA

Planet Fitness offering free membership to teens all summer

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9K2l_0fRaAtQM00

WTAJ — Teens rejoice, if you are looking to get in shape this summer and do it for free just head down to any Planet Fitness’ club.

That’s right, the company announced the return of their High School Summer Pass Initiative program, which allows teens ages 14-19 the chance to work out for free at any Planet Fitness between May 16 and Aug. 31. The goal is to help improve teens’ mental and physical health.

Planet Fitness adding second State College location

High schoolers can visit Planet Fitness’s website to pre-register and receive reminders leading up to May 16. Those under 18 will need to register with a parent or guardian either online or at a club.

In our Central Pennsylvania region, there are currently four Planet Fitness Clubs that students can visit with the hours and locations listed below.

Location Hours
Altoona – 3240 Pleasant Valley Bouvard 24/7
DuBois – 5820 Shaffer Road, Suite 203 Monday – Thursday: 24 hours
Friday: 12 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday- Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7p.m.
Johnstown – 600 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
State College – 2901 East College Avenue Monday – Thursday: 24 hours
Friday: 12 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday – Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9p.m.

Additionally, those teens who sign up will automatically be registered to win the Planet Fitness Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award 51 $500 scholarships, one for each state and the District of Columbia, as well as a $5,000 grand prize scholarship at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The program started back in 2019, formerly known as the Teen Summer Challenge, and brought in over 900,000 teens that completed over a million workouts. According to a national study, Planet Fitness found 93% of teens in America want to stay healthy over summer, but they lack motivation or access to do so.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Altoona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Altoona, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Altoona, PA
Sports
Altoona, PA
Society
City
Columbia, PA
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Death of 2-year-old in Somerset County under investigation

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police and the coroner’s office are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Somerset County. Details are limited but police reported the toddler died around 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at a home on Stoy Road in Milford Township. Somerset County Coroner Cullen Swank told WTAJ that […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Planet Fitness#State College#Planet Fitness Clubs
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s businesses and inaugural committee have reached a deal to pay Washington, D.C., $750,000 to resolve a lawsuit that alleged the committee overpaid for events at his hotel and enriched the former president’s family in the process, according to the District of Columbia’s attorney general. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the […]
POTUS
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationships
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper arrested for drug charges

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski on illegal controlled substance charges. The 44-year-old, who is stationed with Troop K in Philadelphia, was arrested Wednesday, May, 4 after a U.S. postal inspector intercepted a package addressed to Czachorowski, according to a PSP release. After a federal search warrant […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

CENTRE POLICE: this yard item is attracting black bears

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hibernation is over and bears are out and on the move. Phones at the Ferguson Township Police Department in Centre County are ringing with reported sightings. “We probably get about a dozen calls a week about bears.” said Sergeant Ryan Hendrick with the Ferguson Township Police Department. Ferguson police and the […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Scratch N Dent yard sale happening this weekend

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Looking for a great deal? The Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District is hosting a Scratch N Dent yard sale this weekend. The Scratch N Dent Yard sale with run Saturday, April 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until items are gone. The sale is taking place at the Philipsburg-Osceola […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Heroin found during I-99 traffic stop gets duo jail time

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two people are facing drug charges after an investigation led to the discovery of heroin and paraphernalia on Monday. Police were surveying the Roadways Motel in Altoona when they saw Ezra Hoover, 27, of Morrisdale and Carly Brown, 22, of Huntingdon putting items in the back of a silver GMC SUV. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

3 arrested during weekend DUI checkpoint in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Hollidaysburg made three arrests in the span of four hours during a sobriety checkpoint this past weekend in Duncansville. The checkpoint took place Friday night, April 29 into Saturday, April 30 on Municipal Drive in the area of Oliphant Drive. In the four hours, 153 vehicles […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WTAJ

WTAJ

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy