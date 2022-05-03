Planet Fitness offering free membership to teens all summer

WTAJ — Teens rejoice, if you are looking to get in shape this summer and do it for free just head down to any Planet Fitness’ club.

That’s right, the company announced the return of their High School Summer Pass Initiative program, which allows teens ages 14-19 the chance to work out for free at any Planet Fitness between May 16 and Aug. 31. The goal is to help improve teens’ mental and physical health.

High schoolers can visit Planet Fitness’s website to pre-register and receive reminders leading up to May 16. Those under 18 will need to register with a parent or guardian either online or at a club.

In our Central Pennsylvania region, there are currently four Planet Fitness Clubs that students can visit with the hours and locations listed below.

Location Hours Altoona – 3240 Pleasant Valley Bouvard 24/7 DuBois – 5820 Shaffer Road, Suite 203 Monday – Thursday: 24 hours

Friday: 12 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday- Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7p.m. Johnstown – 600 Galleria Drive, Suite 100 Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. State College – 2901 East College Avenue Monday – Thursday: 24 hours

Friday: 12 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9p.m.

Additionally, those teens who sign up will automatically be registered to win the Planet Fitness Summer Pass Sweepstakes. Planet Fitness will award 51 $500 scholarships, one for each state and the District of Columbia, as well as a $5,000 grand prize scholarship at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be

The program started back in 2019, formerly known as the Teen Summer Challenge, and brought in over 900,000 teens that completed over a million workouts. According to a national study, Planet Fitness found 93% of teens in America want to stay healthy over summer, but they lack motivation or access to do so.

