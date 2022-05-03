Josh A in Nashville, TN Aug 12, 2022 – presale password

If the measure of a musical man is the A-list roster of artists featured on his tribute album, consider John Anderson a bar above the rest. John’s upcoming album, Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute to John Anderson, is a star-studded 13-song affair, to say the least. Eric Church (“Mississippi Moon”), Sturgill Simpson (“When It Comes to You”), Tyler Childers (“Shoot Low Sheriff”), Luke Combs (“Seminole Wind”), the late John Prine (“1959”), Jamey Johnson (“I’m Just an Old Chunk of Coal”), Ashley McBryde (“Straight Tequila Night”), and more lend their vocal chops to the project.
