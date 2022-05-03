Josh A in Nashville, TN Aug 12, 2022 – presale password

I haven’t stopped listening to Miranda Lambert’s new record, Palomino, since it was released on Friday. Her goal was to take the listener on a journey through the tracklist, and she certainly delivered that and more on her 8th studio album, introducing the listener to plenty of people and places that we’ve all known or been to at one time or another. And this weekend, she sat down with Lee Cowan for a feature on CBS Sunday Morning to talk […] The post Miranda Lambert On Writing Sad Country Songs: “You Don’t Have To Be Tortured To Be Good” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO