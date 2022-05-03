ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh A at Zydeco in Birmingham Aug 10, 2022 – official presale code

 2 days ago

The Josh A pre-sale passcode everyone has been asking for is finally here! Anyone with this presale code will have a fantastic opportunity to buy presale tickets before they go on sale!. You might...

103GBF

See These Indiana Rock Concert for $25 a Tickets with Live Nation Concert Week Coming in May

If you are like me, you love music! Also, if you're like me you probably don't love the fees associated with buying tickets to see live music. Last week I was impulsively looking to buy some lawn seats (read: cheap seats because your girl is on a budget) for a show later this year that I really want to go see with my friend. Lawn seats are typically around $28 apiece and while I was prepared for the fees, I was not prepared for the fees for a pair of tickets to add almost $30 to the total purchase price!
INDIANA STATE
NME

Ringo Starr adds further dates to 2022 North American tour

Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.
SPOKANE, WA
#Birmingham#Zydeco#Presale Passwords
Variety

#iVoted Festival 2022 Reveals Initial Lineup: Run the Jewels, Lake Street Dive, CNCO, More

Click here to read the full article. Not a moment too soon, the #iVoted Festival, which drew a massive audience for its 2020 digital concert, is back for the 2022 midterms and has revealed its initial lineup, which includes Run the Jewels, Lake Street Dive, CNCO, Carl Craig, Rise Against, Umphrey’s McGee and loads more. The festival will take place virtually on Election Day: November 8th. Fans RSVP to access the Mandolin hosted stream with a selfie from outside their polling place or at home with their blank and unmarked ballot. Underage fans RSVP by letting #iVoted Festival know what year’s election they will be...
FESTIVAL
Guitar World Magazine

Defunct British guitar brand Westfield is being revived by Rotosound

British guitar brand Westfield is set to make a return to the instrument market, thanks to new owners Rotosound. Westfield specialized in building entry-level instruments for UK players but its guitars found homes with a number of notable musicians along the way, including Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse. Thank you...
MUSIC
FOXBusiness

Live Nation offers $25 ticket sales for over 75 concerts

Live Nation is offering $25 concert tickets to celebrate National Concert Week. The entertainment company is sharing this promotion with fans from May 4-10. This year’s rate is up $5 from the last time the deal was held. According to Live Nation, the $25 ticket includes all fees. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Bauhaus announce London Brixton Academy show

Bauhaus have announced a show at London’s O2 Academy Brixton. The news follows the band releasing their track ‘Drink New Wine’ in March, which was the band’s first new music in 14 years. Their upcoming London gig is set for August 19, with tickets available starting...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Korn singing The Backstreet Boys' I Want It That Way is the wholesome boost we needed today

Back in the mists of time, roughly around 2005, rumours began to circulate online that Korn were putting together a covers, sorry 'Kovers', album. The nu metal daddies have a good track record in this regard, as anyone who's heard their re-imagined takes on Pink Floyd's Another Brick In The Wall, Radiohead's Creep, or Cameo’s 80s funk classic Word Up! can testify, and so when it was suggested that this new collection would see the Bakersfield band tackle classic cuts from Black Sabbath, Nine Inch Nails, Morbid Angel and more, we got more than a little flustered at the thought.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Charvel launches new Pro-Mod series Jake E. Lee signature guitar

Charvel led off 2022 with the announcement of four distinct, eye-catching signature guitars, among them a new model for former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee. Though it's not Lee's first signature Charvel, the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style electric guitar – which is now available to the public – is over $1,500 cheaper than the influential metal guitarist's existing USA Signature six-string.
MUSIC

