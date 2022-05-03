Josh A at Zydeco in Birmingham Aug 10, 2022 – official presale code

Back in the mists of time, roughly around 2005, rumours began to circulate online that Korn were putting together a covers, sorry 'Kovers', album. The nu metal daddies have a good track record in this regard, as anyone who's heard their re-imagined takes on Pink Floyd's Another Brick In The Wall, Radiohead's Creep, or Cameo’s 80s funk classic Word Up! can testify, and so when it was suggested that this new collection would see the Bakersfield band tackle classic cuts from Black Sabbath, Nine Inch Nails, Morbid Angel and more, we got more than a little flustered at the thought.
