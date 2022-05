Two plus years of battling the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted us all physically, emotionally and mentally. And now, families in Central New York and across the state are feeling the effects of soaring inflation – whether at the pump, at the grocery store or when paying monthly utility bills – that’s making it harder to make ends meet. To support New York’s recovery, I helped pass a state budget that provides significant tax relief for middle-class families and businesses and invests in critical infrastructure. While there’s always more work to do, this year’s budget addresses the challenges we’ve faced and sets us on a path to a brighter future.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO