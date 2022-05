Ringo Starr has added further dates to his upcoming 2022 North American tour – you can see the full list of dates below and buy tickets here. The legendary Beatles drummer and his band – Toto‘s Steve Lukather, Men At Work‘s Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Average White Band‘s Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter – are set to kick-off their tour on May 27 in Ontario, Canada.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO