Let’s start with the good news, folks: The Stanley Cup Playoffs are finally here, with four series getting underway on Monday night. It’s going to be wall-to-wall pucks action from now until June, and that is cause to rejoice. Now for the bad news: With playoff hockey comes dirty playoff hockey—the drunk, bearded cousin of dirty regular-season hockey—where the blindsides are blinder, the blood badder, and the whistle perpetually unheard.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO