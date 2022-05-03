ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine...

Pitchfork

This Is Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell Dies at 70

Ric Parnell, who appeared as a drummer in This Is Spinal Tap, has died. His Spinal Tap bandmate Harry Shearer shared the news online, writing, “No one ever rocked harder.”. Parnell was part of Spinal Tap’s best known gags, appearing in the film as Mick Shrimpton, one of the band’s many doomed drummers. Memorably, he explodes on stage during a performance with Spinal Tap in Japan. Parnell continued to appear with Spinal Tap after the movie’s release in 1984, maintaining the mythos by appearing as Mick’s brother, Ric Shrimpton.
Metropolitan Opera 2021-22 Review: Turandot, Cast B

(Credit: Metropolitan Opera / Marty Sohl) I could commence this review by going into the political implications and problematic circumstances surrounding this production, but another writer has already done an excellent job spotlighting all that. Instead, I am going to jump into the performance itself, the second in this run...
Cyndi Lauper Documentary ‘Let the Canary Sing’ in Production with ‘Laurel Canyon’ Director

Let the Canary Sing, a documentary on pop artist Cyndi Lauper is in production and will span the artist’s 30-plus year career. Directed by award-winning documentarian Alison Ellwood, who recently worked on the documentary of female punk pioneers The Go-Go’s and directed the Emmy-nominated two-part documentary, Laurel Canyon, the film is being made in partnership with Lauper and Sony Music Entertainment and produced by Fine Point Films.
Evgeny Kissin
Michael Feinstein
Chris Thile
Cécile Mclorin Salvant
Itzhak Perlman
Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie Lead Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Class

Click here to read the full article. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced this year’s inductees: Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon will join the class of 2022 in the Performers category. Additionally, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and Judas Priest will receive the Musical Excellence Award; Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will be given the Early Influence Award; and attorney Allen Grubman, record executive/producerJimmy Iovine, and R&B singer/Sugar Hill Records founder Sylvia Robinson will be presented with the Ahmet Ertegun Award. The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 5,...
85-year-old bassist Ron Carter has no plans on slowing down

Ron Carter is one of the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz history. In a career spanning six decades, he's appeared on more than 2,000 records and worked with greats like Aretha Franklin. Today, on Carter's 85th birthday, Tom Vitale has this look at his career. TOM VITALE,...
Magdalena Kožená, Ekaterina Semenchuk & Judit Kutasi Lead Musikfest Berlin’s 2022 Season

Musikfest Berlin has announced its 2022 season featuring international orchestras and soloists. Here is a selection of the vocal highlights of the season. Lucy Crowe, Ann Hallenberg, Giovanni Sala, and William Thomas perform Beethiven’s Missa Solemnis with the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique. John Eliot Gardiner conducts.
Will Liverman Awarded Metropolitan Opera’s Beverly Sills Artist Award

(Credit: Karen Almond / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has named baritone Will Liverman the winner of the 2022 Beverly Sills Artist Award. The annual $50,000 award recognizes a gifted singer with a rising Met career. The award was established in 2006 by an endowment gift from the late Agnes Varis, a former Met board member.
Watch Norah Jones’ Soulful Performance of “Don’t Know Why” on ‘The Tonight Show’

Norah Jones just revisited her bluesy classic “Don’t Know Why” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it’s just as good as it was in 2002. The New York songstress appeared on the talk show to promote the 20th-Anniversary reissuing of her debut album, Come Away With Me. The 44-track collection includes 22 previously unreleased tracks that detail the making of the album for the first time. The full collection is out everywhere now.
‘Wizard of Oz’ Violin Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. A 300-year-old violin, reputed to have been played on the Oscar-winning “Wizard of Oz” score, will go on the auction block next month and could fetch as much as $20 million. The rare Stradivarius belonged to Odessa-born Toscha Seidel, widely considered one of the greatest violinists of the 20th century, famed for his rich tone and emotional intensity. Estimates are that the violin could bring between $16 million and $20 million at auction, partly because of its excellent condition and partly because of its history. There are about 600 Stradivarius violins in existence worldwide; the...
Opéra de Monte-Carlo 2021-22 Review: Sir Bryn Terfel in Recital

On April 26th the Opéra de Monte-Carlo presented Sir Bryn Terfel in recital, marking the legendary bass-baritone’s first return to the Monaco stage since 2016, as his recital planned for February 2021 had been cancelled due to COVID travel restrictions. If one had to choose a single word...
Warpaint’s Emily Kokal Talks Musical Childhood, the Band’s New LP and the Value of Boredom

Emily Kokal, vocalist, guitar player, and songwriter for the band Warpaint, knows the value of being bored. She might not be where she is today—poised to release the group’s newest album, Radiate Like This, on May 6 and headed out for a European tour—had it not been for boredom. With nothing to do, she discovered songwriting books, guitar chords, and the beginnings of what would become her profession: creativity.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary in Production With Jeff Bridges Narrating

You won’t need to “Run Through the Jungle” to catch a previously unreleased performance from Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) that’s over 50 years old. Deadline reveals that a documentary centered around the band’s concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London is in production, with none other than Jeff Bridges backing it all with his soulful voice as narrator. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall is officially just “Up Around the Bend” under the watchful eye of Grammy-award winning director Bob Smeaton, who fans will know for his work on documentaries featuring bands including Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and The Band.
MOVIES

