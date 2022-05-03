Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

Ric Parnell, who appeared as a drummer in This Is Spinal Tap, has died. His Spinal Tap bandmate Harry Shearer shared the news online, writing, “No one ever rocked harder.”. Parnell was part of Spinal Tap’s best known gags, appearing in the film as Mick Shrimpton, one of the band’s many doomed drummers. Memorably, he explodes on stage during a performance with Spinal Tap in Japan. Parnell continued to appear with Spinal Tap after the movie’s release in 1984, maintaining the mythos by appearing as Mick’s brother, Ric Shrimpton.
