Have you ever had a moment where it feels like all the skills you’ve been developing have been leading you to do one specific thing? That appears to be how Dat Bike, Vietnam’s first electric bike startup, began. As the story goes, founder and CEO Son Nguyen first started building on bikes while he was working as a Silicon Valley software engineer. Then, he saw a need back home in Vietnam—and he put all his knowledge in multiple areas to work to found Dat Bike.

