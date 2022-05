Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo endorsed Lou Barletta in the Republican primary for governor. “Lou Barletta has the right credentials and experience to lead our commonwealth and I’m proud to endorse him to be our next governor,” DiGirolamo said. “Harrisburg is in dire need of a strong conservative leader who isn’t afraid to stand up and fight for what’s right. Lou has proven time and time again that he is willing to take on the tough fights important to all Pennsylvanians. I am encouraging the more than 60,000 residents of Bensalem Township to join me and support Lou Barletta for governor.”

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO