Zanesville, OH

Trevor Hinkle receives prison sentence for providing lethal drug dose

By Erin Couch, Zanesville Times Recorder
 2 days ago

ZANESVILLE — A Crooksville man who authorities said provided a female a lethal dose of fentanyl will spend at least 16 years in prison.

Trevor Hinkle, 27, was sentenced to 16 to 20 years in prison this week in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, for giving a Zanesville woman fentanyl, which resulted in her death. She died in March 2019 .

Hinkle was also charged with corrupting another with drugs, a fourth-degree felony, and trafficking, a fifth-degree felony.

According to the Muskingum County prosecutor's office, Hinkle sold fentanyl to Laikyn Wisecarver twice. The first dose resulted in an overdose. The second resulted in her death.

Another dealer who was linked to Hinkle was also recently sentenced on an involuntary manslaughter charge for supplying another with a lethal dose. Morgan Bateman is serving six to nine years for her role in a 36-year-old man's death.

In a similar 2021 case, Presley Ayers was sentenced on an involuntary manslaughter charge. She received an eight-year sentence for that charge and a charge of corrupting another with drugs.

Hinkle is one of seven traffickers to be convicted on manslaughter charges in the last five years, according to the prosecutor's office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Trevor Hinkle receives prison sentence for providing lethal drug dose

