Doing it all for the Met Gala! Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress to the red carpet on Monday, May 2, but she revealed she put in a lot of work in order to get into the frock. "They came with armed guards and gloves. It didn't fit me. I had to lose 16 pounds down today to be able to fit this, but it was such a challenge. It was a role. I was determined to fit into it," she declared while speaking to bestie La La Anthony. "I don't think they believed that I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO