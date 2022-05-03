ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Controversial Olympian Eileen Gu makes stunning splash at Met Gala

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KJHir_0fRa8kga00

Olympic ski sensation Eileen Gu ruled the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday.

The 18-year-old American freestyle skiing star — who faced backlash in February for representing her mother’s native China at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — wore a stunning leather mini dress by Louis Vuitton for her second appearance at the Met Ball.

Gu attended last year’s Met Gala, having worn a white strapless bubble dress by Carolina Herrera.

For this year’s event — which required a dress code of “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” — Gu went for a much edgier ensemble that featured a plunging and strapless neckline with a metal belt and black leather boots.

She joined other high profile stars that were dressed by the Louis Vuitton, including Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner.

Gu — who is signed to IMG Models, which reps stars such as Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid — has been a fan of the French fashion house for some time. She shot a campaign with Louis Vuitton last December in the Italian Dolomites, where she won her first free ski World Cup. She also signed with Victoria’s Secret and Tiffany and Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3N1X_0fRa8kga00
Eileen Gu at the Met Gale on May 2, 2022.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrSUw_0fRa8kga00
Eileen Gu celebrates while draped in the Chinese flag at the Olympics.
EPA

Gu raised eyebrows in the summer of 2019 when she announced that she would represent China, where he mother grew up, in this year’s Winter Games . Her father is American and Gu was raised in San Francisco.

She was under an international microscope while competing in Beijing, where she won two gold medals and a silver in freestyle skiing — but maintained that she was able to “ block out the hate ” by using her voice “to create positive change.”

Gu, who turns 19 in September, plans to attend Stanford in the fall, after having deferred her entry for a year to focus on the Olympic Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VlTa_0fRa8kga00
Eileen Gu at the Met Gale on May 2, 2022.
FilmMagic

Last week, she shared a post on Weibo , China’s Twitter-like platform, thanking China with a Chinese flag and heart emoji, which caused a flurry of mixed reactions .

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Cardi B Dazzles in Gold Versace at the 2022 Met Gala

Click here to read the full article. It seems all that glitters is gold for Cardi B, who stunned on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala wearing a custom creation by Versace. The award-winning rapper wore an embellished, formfitting gold gown by Versace, walking alongside the brand’s creative director Donatella Versace. The look was a halter dress made from embroidered jewelry and metal mesh with matching gold embroidery on the layered necklaces and bracelets in the brand’s signature gold chain.More from WWDRevisiting Past Met Galas From the Fairchild ArchivesPhotos of the Top Searched Met Gala Red Carpet Style StarsRevisiting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Sophie Turner
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Carolina Herrera
Person
Joe Jonas
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Kim Kardashian trips over her gown and nearly falls as beau Pete Davidson assists her at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

Kim Kardashian tripped on her gown and almost fell as she was making her entrance with boyfriend Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. A fan captured video of the 41-year-old reality star, who stumbled back as she walked through the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel while holding hands with the 28-year-old comedian on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Met Gala#Olympian#Freestyle Skiing#Winter Olympics#American#Img Models#French#Italian#Dolomites#Victoria#Wireimage#Chinese
In Style

Blake Lively's Ultra Minidress is Giving Barbie

When Blake Lively attends a party, expect her to be far more than an average guest. For starters, the actress is a fashion icon in her own right, but now she's doubling as a bartender. And of course, Blake didn't disappoint for her best friend Gigi Hadid's 27th birthday festivities over the weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
WORLD
Vogue

The Best Men’s Make-Up Moments In Met Gala History

The Costume Institute’s annual Met Gala has always been a beacon of boundary-pushing style — and it extends above the neck to powerful effect. For men, make-up is increasingly becoming one of the most powerful tools for bold self-expression. Much like it has in popular culture, it’s gained momentum on the Met Gala red carpet as the years have progressed.
MAKEUP
ABC News

Met Gala 2022: See what celebrities wore for fashion's biggest night

One of fashion's biggest nights is back, and celebrities have brought out their very best looks for the affair. Held in New York City, the theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," serves as the second iteration of the Costume Institute exhibition's series focused on American style. The first part, titled "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," was last year's theme.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lala Anthony Does Burgundy All Over in Embellished Dress & Satin Pumps at Met Gala 2022

Click here to read the full article. Lala Anthony pulled out a show-stopping outfit for the 2022 Met Gala in New York tonight. The “Power” alum is hosting the 2022 Met Gala red carpet livestream alongside Vogue’s editor-at-large Hamish Bowles and Vanessa Hudgens. The evening event will stream across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Vogue’s digital platform tonight at 6 p.m. ET. For fashion’s biggest night, Anthony wore a deep burgundy dress. The top portion of the silky gown came up around her neck to form a choker. The bottom portion was a wrap design, which included a risky thigh-high slit. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy