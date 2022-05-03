ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NHL Playoffs 2022: Penguins vs. Rangers series prediction, odds, preview

By Action Network
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
NHL playoff series odds: Rangers -115/Penguins -105

Odds provided by BetMGM

There were likely some raised eyebrows when the betting odds for this series came out. Given the way these two teams entered the playoffs, the edge the Rangers have in goal, the way the season series shook out, and the fact that the Blueshirts have home-ice advantage, most folks assumed that New York would be favored in this series.

That wasn’t the case, however, as Pittsburgh opened as -120 favorites before the Rangers took some money to make it a true pick’em. The fact that this series is a pick’em with New York’s home-ice advantage means that the betting market views Pittsburgh as the stronger team in a vacuum. That is a notion that plenty of people will debate as this series gets underway.

Rangers vs. Penguins playoff series preview

For the first half of the season, the Rangers were viewed as a bit of a paper tiger. The Blueshirts posted middling numbers at 5-on-5 and the defense was leaky, but Igor Shesterkin played at an all-world level in goal and won the Rangers plenty of points on his own. Shesterkin, who is a shoo-in for the Vezina Trophy this season, led the NHL with a .935 save percentage and a +37.2 Goals Saved Above Expected in 53 games this season. As a team, the Rangers finished second in the NHL with a 2.52 goals-against average, but the fact that they were even that high considering their defensive issues in the first half is a testament to Shesterkin’s play.

Shesterkin’s play-in goal is the key to this series. If he plays like he did for most of the season, the Penguins are in trouble. But if he’s a level or two below that, the paths to victory start to open up for Pittsburgh.

That’s because the Penguins were the better team at 5-on-5 this season. While the Rangers finished 20th in the NHL in goals scored at 5-on-5 and only had a +10 goal differential at 5-on-5, Pittsburgh finished 12th in 5-on-5 goals scored and boasted a +27 goal differential at evens.

Part of Pittsburgh’s robust goal differential at 5-on-5 is due to Tristan Jarry’s superlative first half in goal and Jarry is out for this series, but that may not be as big a concern as it will be made out to be by members of the media. While Jarry posted stronger numbers than Casey DeSmith overall this season, DeSmith has been in form for quite a while now. Since Feb. 1, DeSmith has skated to a .927 save percentage and a +5.37 GSAx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ot06f_0fRa8fGx00
Sidney Crosby
NHLI via Getty Images

Those numbers aren’t near where Shesterkin’s are, but that kind of goaltending gives Pittsburgh a chance in this series. Nobody will ask DeSmith to outplay Shesterkin, but rather just keep Pittsburgh in the series long enough to let their 5-on-5 advantage make a difference.

And Pittsburgh will need to win the 5-on-5 battle to have a chance in this best-of-7. The Penguins’ third-ranked penalty kill should help mute New York’s fourth-ranked power play, but Pittsburgh’s PP struggled for consistency this season and finished in the bottom third of the circuit.

The Rangers have steadily improved throughout this season and took care of the Penguins handily in the season series, but bookmakers view this best-of-7 series as a virtual coin flip. On the surface, that may not jive with most folks who expected the Blueshirts to be the favorite, but a look under the surface shows that the margins in this series are razor tight.

Rangers/Penguins betting prediction: Pass

Comments / 0

Related
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Casey DeSmith’s Wife? Meet Ellie Pikula, the Wife of the Penguins Goalie

Casey DeSmith suffered an injury during the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers game. While fans wonder about what happened to the Penguins goaltender, they are also curious about his personal life. The NHL pro doesn’t often share much about his relationship, but several reports have identified Casey DeSmith’s wife as Ellie Pikula. She has a limited presence on social media herself, which has many wanting to know more about the hockey WAG. So we reveal her background in this Ellie Pikula wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Penguins star Evgeni Malkin drops truth bomb on Rangers after Triple-OT win in Game 1

The NHL playoffs are always one of the best spectacles in all of sports. Hockey fans were reminded of that Tuesday night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers played almost two full games before a winner was decided. Just under six minutes into the third overtime, Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin scored the game-winning goal, sending Rangers fans home sorely disappointed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Yardbarker

New York Rangers worry about their game, not the Penguins

The New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins will kick off their first round playoff series on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden at 7 PM ET. For more details click here. You have to give Gerard Gallant a ton of credit for what’s he been able to accomplish in his first season as New York Rangers head coach.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins F.N.B. Big Screen returns for 2022 round one home playoff games

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Tuesday that the outdoor F.N.B. Big Screen will return for all home games in round one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. According to the Penguins, the F.N.B. Big Screen has been a staple for more than a decade and will be located at the corner of Centre Avenue and Logan Street directly across from PPG Paints Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Penguins Must Pull Out of Downward Spiral to Advance Past Rangers

On Tuesday, April 26 the Pittsburgh Penguins lost to the Edmonton Oilers 5-1. This game summed up the month of April for Pittsburgh and exposed all their shortcomings. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong, and it left fans with a sick feeling that they would be looking at a first-round elimination for the fourth year in a row. Can the Penguins turn things around against the New York Rangers in the first round of the playoffs? If they have any chance of doing that there are some key areas that need major improvement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#Penguin#Hockey#Sports#Nhl#Rangers 115 Penguins
The Staten Island Advance

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 2 predictions and props: Expect Panarin and Rangers to roll on Thursday night

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Penguins and Rangers entered this series as familiar foes, and it showed in the series’ opener. Despite New York’s early 2-0 lead...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Rebuilt, Rising Defense the Key to Defeating Penguins

Watching precocious defensemen K’Andre Miller and Braden Schneider take strides toward becoming top NHL players has to be among the most rewarding developments of the New York Rangers’ rebuild this season, with the pair possibly on their way to joining Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren as a quartet that could anchor the Blueshirts’ blue line for a decade to come.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Crosby
NHL

Domingue likely to start for Penguins against Rangers in Game 2

NEW YORK -- Louis Domingue likely will start for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS, MSG, ATTSN-PT). It would be the 30-year-old goalie's first start in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers not complaining about calls, look to even series against Penguins

The New York Rangers will look to even their opening round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins at one game apiece on Thursday night. After an almost five hour excursion on Tuesday that saw the Penguins survive an injury to forward Rickard Rakell and goalie Casey DeSmith, Evgeni Malkin ended in triple OT. It was the 151st shot of a game that also featured 76 hits and 52 blocked shots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy