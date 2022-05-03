ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Twitter hands Russell Westbrook another ‘L’ over Met Gala look

By Jenna Lemoncelli
 2 days ago

Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook can’t catch a break, on or off the court, after a disastrous debut season with Los Angeles .

Westbrook wore a kilt and a top hat to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday, and NBA Twitter doubled as the fashion police to declare the former MVP as one of the worst-dressed stars on the red carpet.

“Bro look like he in ‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,'” one fan tweeted with a crying emoji.

Another fan demanded the Lakers trade Westbrook over his fashion statement.

But not all the reviews were bad. Some critics enjoyed Westbrook’s look, with one fan calling it one of “the best fits” at the Met Gala. Other fans applauded the All-Star point guard for expressing himself through fashion.

Westbrook, who’s known for his love for fashion, wore a Thom Browne pleated skirt. According to the designer, he paired it with “an elongated ankle length tailcoat in black silk moiré with tipping, white tie vest in white silk moiré, and a classic wing collar shirt.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3tKM_0fRa8ZvT00
Russell Westbrook at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.
Getty Images (2)

Other stars dressed by Browne at this year’s Met Gala included, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, Lizzo and Gunna.

Odell Beckham Jr. stepped out solo at the Met Gala, nearly 12 weeks after welcoming his first child , a baby boy named Zydn, with girlfriend Lauren Wood.

The free-agent receiver — who won his first Super Bowl title with the Rams in February — wore a velvet, dark green ensemble with a hood and silver chains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hku8z_0fRa8ZvT00
Odell Beckham at the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.
Getty Images

Tennis icon Venus Williams turned heads on the red carpet in a black three-piece suit by Law Roach. She sported sunglasses and accessorized with silver jewelry.

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who retired in January 2020, stunned in a navy blue cut-out dress by Christian Siriano, that featured a light blue train and sleeves.

Ciara shut down the Met Gala red carpet in a one-sleeve sparkling dress by Michael Kors. She attended the event with the designer while her husband Russell Wilson prepares for his debut season as quarterback of the Broncos.

