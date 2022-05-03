ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Randolph by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-03 20:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 03:27:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-04 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Wind River Mountains East WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches in the southern part of the range including along South Pass. Northern parts of the range should expect 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Wind River Mountains East. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult across South Pass overnight.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hancock, Sandusky, Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hancock; Sandusky; Seneca The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Seneca County in northwestern Ohio South central Sandusky County in northwestern Ohio Northeastern Hancock County in northwestern Ohio * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 552 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Arcadia, or 7 miles east of Findlay, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Findlay, Tiffin, Fostoria, Arcadia, Vanlue, New Riegel, Bloomdale, Bettsville, Burgoon, Bascom and Kansas. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Wagoner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WAGONER COUNTY At 1246 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 3 miles south of Porter, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Porter... Tullahassee Choska HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Boyd, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Carter, Fleming by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Boyd; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Carter; Fleming; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 175 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BOYD BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL CARTER FLEMING GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Perry; Yell Excluding Northwest A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Perry, southwestern Yell and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 130 PM CDT At 1255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Muddy Creek WMA, or 13 miles north of Mount Ida, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Fourche Valley... Muddy Creek WMA Rover... Wing Chula... Macedonia in Yell County Onyx... Fourche Mountain Recreation Are Briggsville... Story MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AR
#Flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burnet, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for south central Texas. Target Area: Burnet; Williamson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Williamson and northeastern Burnet Counties through 115 PM CDT At 1250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Briggs, or 11 miles south of Copperas Cove, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence and Briggs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barber, Chautauqua, Clark, Comanche, Cowley, Edwards, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barber; Chautauqua; Clark; Comanche; Cowley; Edwards; Ford; Harper; Hodgeman; Kingman; Kiowa; Labette; Montgomery; Pratt; Sumner TORNADO WATCH 171 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBER CHAUTAUQUA CLARK COMANCHE COWLEY EDWARDS FORD HARPER HODGEMAN KINGMAN KIOWA LABETTE MONTGOMERY PRATT SUMNER
BARBER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Archer, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Delta, Denton, Fannin, Grayson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 20:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Archer; Clay; Collin; Cooke; Delta; Denton; Fannin; Grayson; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Lamar; Montague; Red River; Wichita; Wise SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 173 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARCHER CLAY COLLIN COOKE DELTA DENTON FANNIN GRAYSON HOPKINS HUNT JACK LAMAR MONTAGUE RED RIVER WICHITA WISE
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bingham, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln, Minidoka, Power by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 16:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bingham; Blaine; Cassia; Lincoln; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Western Power County in southeastern Idaho Southeastern Lincoln County in south central Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Central Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 431 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 19 miles southeast of Richfield to near Rupert to 7 miles southwest of Declo, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rupert, Neeley, Lake Walcott, Declo, Rockland, Albion, Minidoka, Cold Water Rest Area, Acequia, Yale Rest Area, Massacre Rocks, Bear Trap Airport, Kimama, Pilar Butte, Idahome and Interstate 84 And 86 Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-04 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect for the warned area. Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pottawatomie The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Western Pottawatomie County in central Oklahoma Southern McClain County in central Oklahoma * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 714 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Norman to near Washington, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Southeastern Norman, Shawnee, Tecumseh, Purcell, Noble, Slaughterville, Lexington, Pink, Goldsby, Wayne, Washington, Cole, Tribbey, Wanette, Etowah, Brooksville, Macomb, Criner, Lake Thunderbird and Bethel Acres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hempstead, Little River, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hempstead; Little River; Miller FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southwest Arkansas, including the following counties, Hempstead, Little River and Miller. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1236 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hope, Fulton, Washington, McNab and Oakhaven. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 06:00:00 Expires: 2022-05-07 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current. Target Area: Guam HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS ALONG EAST FACING REEFS THROUGH TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Limestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Limestone The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northern Limestone County in central Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 114 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles east of Mart, or 10 miles west of Groesbeck, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Fort Parker State Park around 125 PM CDT. Mexia around 135 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 10:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Burnet FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Burnet. * WHEN...Until 345 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1240 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Burnet, Kingsland, Buchanan Dam, Buchanan Lake Village, Lake Victor, Sunnylane, Shady Grove, Joppa, Watson, Inks Lake State Park, Longhorn Cavern State Park and Briggs. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BURNET COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Johnson, Marion, Newton, Pope, Searcy, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 23:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for western and central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Boone; Johnson; Marion; Newton; Pope; Searcy; Van Buren A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SEARCY...EASTERN NEWTON...EAST CENTRAL JOHNSON...MARION NORTHWESTERN VAN BUREN...SOUTHEASTERN BOONE AND NORTHERN POPE COUNTIES At 1159 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Pyatt to near Maumee to near Witts Spring, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrison... Bull Shoals Marshall... Yellville Flippin... Bergman Western Grove... Pyatt Valley Springs... Dugger Olvey... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Carver... Duff Moore... Lakeway Dabney... Clark Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arkansas, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-05 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN MONROE AND NORTHERN ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 1256 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Stuttgart, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Stuttgart... Holly Grove Almyra... St. Charles Palmer... Almyra Airport Casscoe... Crocketts Bluff Ragtown... Indian Bay Pine City... Lawrenceville Cross Roads in Monroe County... Bayou Meteo State Game Area HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

