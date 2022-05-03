2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Turns a Package Into a Trim

This fun Jeep is being auctioned on Shiftgate and ends soon. It's official, warm temps are here again, and for many car enthusiasts like ourselves, that means it's time to have some fun with our vehicles. Whether you'll be attending drift events, barrelling through the deserts in an off-roader, or simply heading to the beach, you'll need an exclusive summertime cruiser. It may seem like a daunting task, but we assure you that the perfect sunshine driver is closer than you expect. In fact, it's right here in the form of one of Jeep's most instantly recognizable vehicles. Some may recognize SUVs like it from old war footage, but this civilian-grade military-style automobile is just the thing you need in your summertime arsenal of fun!

BUYING CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO