ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

An inch of rain fell in portions of the Treasure Valley in the past 24-hours

By Nathan Larsen
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — It's been a soggy start to Tuesday in the Treasure Valley. Most areas in the valley are reporting 0.50-1.00" of precipitation in the past 24-hours. A great amount of moisture for our storm system that is pushing east this morning. The mountain areas are showing as much...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Another storm heading toward Idaho for the weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Drier air will move into the state on Friday. This will bring lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 50's. Lingering moisture will generate a few spotty showers over the mountain regions east of the Treasure Valley, highs will reach the upper 40's. The...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

More snow and rain brings heightened avalanche risk

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Avalanche Center is warning people to be extremely cautious over the rest of this week after some parts of the Wood River Valley got more than one foot of snow. “It’s abnormally dangerous right now, avalanche conditions are dangerous and they are complicated,”...
ENVIRONMENT
Post Register

McCall sets daily record for precipitation

MCCALL, Idaho (CBS2) — McCall set a daily record for precipitation yesterday, the National Weather Service says. The record was 0.48 inches. Idaho's mountains near Tamarack Resort also saw a good deal of snow, about 6 inches, according to the NWS's gauge.
MCCALL, ID
Post Register

Idaho mountain snowpack levels get big boost in April

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — April has been amazing for the entire state as far as temperatures and precipitation were concerned. Our temperatures have been cooler than normal and we have seen enough snow in the mountains to bump our snowpack levels up. At the end of March, our snowpack...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Post Register

Showers and thunderstorms return to Idaho Thursday, active pattern stays thru weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A mix of sun and clouds this in the Treasure Valley Thursday morning as moisture moves into the region from the southwest. Under this pattern, temperatures will remain mild with an increasing threat of showers in the mountain regions throughout the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible over the northern mountain areas this afternoon and evening, with spotty showers expected in the valley this evening. Winds will be blustery throughout the area with 10-20 mph winds for the Treasure Valley.
IDAHO STATE
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Valleys#Thunderstorms#The Boise Airport#The Bsu Campus#Wind Advisory
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Bingham, Blaine, Bonneville, Butte, Cassia, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-02 17:33:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Blaine; Bonneville; Butte; Cassia; Clark; Custer; Jefferson; Minidoka; Power The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Custer County in central Idaho Southeastern Blaine County in central Idaho Southwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho Butte County in southeastern Idaho Power County in southeastern Idaho Western Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho Southwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho Northeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho Western Bingham County in southeastern Idaho Northeastern Minidoka County in south central Idaho * Until 600 PM MDT. * At 533 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Darlington to 7 miles northwest of Southwest Inl to 13 miles west of Springfield to near Rockland, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Pocatello, American Falls, Arco, Mackay, Lake Walcott, American Falls Reservoir, Grouse, Neeley, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Rockland, Minidoka, Atomic City, Darlington, Southeast Inl, Southwest Inl, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Cold Water Rest Area. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
98.3 The Snake

Popular Magic Valley Hot Springs Changes Prices for Odd Reason

One of the best parts about living in Idaho is that it is home to more natural hot springs than any other state in the United States. Anyone that lives here or visits should check out the natural hot springs. Some are turned into spas, some are free and out in nature that you have to hike to but almost all of them are beautiful and relaxing. Everyone that uses them has their favorite and their "go-to" one. The ones in nature, most like to keep to themselves so they don't become too crowded, while the ones that become spas are usually affordable. One of the hot spas in the Twin Falls area recently decided to change its prices and it has upset residents for good reason.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Shoshone Falls After Dark starts Thursday, tickets almost sold out

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — Shoshone Falls After Dark kicks off its first show Thursday night, and tickets are almost sold out. Shoshone Falls After Dark will be using newer LED lights to illuminate the sky, and the program features work from lighting artist David Henry. Shows run every...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Big Country News

Idaho Anglers can Expect a Surge of Spring Chinook

LEWISTON - This year’s daily counts of adult spring Chinook Salmon passing Bonneville Dam have spiked well above the 10-year average. The highest count of the year was logged on Monday at 7,402 fish. This brings the total count for adult spring Chinook Salmon, between March 15 to May 2, to 51,480 fish. That's the best count since 2016, and the fourth best when compared to the previous 10 years, according to Joe DuPont, Fisheries Regional Manager with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy