Hen longtime Basehor resident and icon Mary Anna Landauer passed away quietly in her home March 25 of this year, she left a hole in heart of the community she had called her home for much of her 103 years of life. As a way to honor a life well lived, the Basehor City Council will mark each May 5 as “Anna Mary Landauer Day” within Basehor.

BASEHOR, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO