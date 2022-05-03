9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., eliminated live interpretation services in April and laid off an undisclosed number of employees, the MetroWest Daily News reported. Hospital leaders said a "minimal number of positions" were eliminated when the hospital ended the services. Workers affected by the layoffs can apply for open positions at the hospital, according to the Daily News.
Comments / 0