9 hospitals seeking RCM talent

By Alia Paavola
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNine hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeking websites....

7 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges, and some are offering affected workers new positions. 1. MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, Mass., eliminated live interpretation services in April and laid off an undisclosed number of employees, the MetroWest Daily News reported. Hospital leaders said a "minimal number of positions" were eliminated when the hospital ended the services. Workers affected by the layoffs can apply for open positions at the hospital, according to the Daily News.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
18 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 18 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital. an assistant chief nursing officer. 2. SCL Health in Broomfield, Colo.,. a vice...
9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects have been recently announced, advanced or completed. Becker's reported on the following nine projects since April 25. 1. Froedtert opens community hospital in Wisconsin. Milwaukee-based Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin opened a new community, acute-care hospital May 2 in Mequon, Wis. 2. New Jersey's lone...
10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

The following 10 hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Adventist HealthCare, based in Gaithersburg, Md., is seeking a pharmacy...
HCA hospital in Florida names VP of operations

Karim Ghanem was named vice president of operations for HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach. Mr. Ghanem brings six years of healthcare experience to the role, according to a May 2 news release. "I am excited to join the dedicated team at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital,"...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
3 states fear travel nurse tampered with hospital patients’ drugs

Health officials in at least three states are investigating a travel nurse suspected of tampering with and potentially contaminating vials and syringes of opioid painkillers in two hospitals, then returning the vials to medication cabinets where they could be unknowingly given to patients. One hundred patients who may have been...
End of relief aid pressures safety-net hospitals, uninsured

The ending of federal program funds for COVID-19 relief is threatening uninsured patients who delayed care, as well as financially struggling safety-net hospitals that provide uncompensated care, The New York Times reported May 1. Relief funds created something similar to a "universal coverage system within a system" that provided coverage...
Twin baby died following ‘neglect’ after hospital ‘failed to provide basic care’

A baby died from “neglect” after staff failed to provide “basic medical care” and ensure he was screened for infection, an inquest has heard.Kingsley Olasupo passed away at Royal Bolton Hospital following a catalogue of mistakes by the staff responsible for his care.On Thursday a coroner ruled Kingsley’s death had been contributed to by neglect, and could have been avoided had he been given antibiotics for an infection earlier.Bolton NHS Foundation Trust has already admitted to clinical negligence, as revealed by The Independent.His parents, Tunde Olasupo and Nicola Daley have waited three years for the inquest into their son’s death...
TMC Health explores acquiring Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health has started the due diligence process to acquire Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley, Ariz., a spokesperson for TMC Health confirmed to Becker's May 3. The deal is expected to take about 60 days, according to the spokesperson. If the deal goes through, the...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since April 26:. St. Mary's Health Care System in Athens, Ga., has named Candice Frix, MSN, vice president and chief nursing officer, The Red & Black reported May 3. Stephanie Stuart, MD, will serve as...
ATHENS, GA
10 systems seeking supply chain talent

Here are 10 health systems that have posted job listings for supply chain expertise in the last week:. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Advocate Aurora Health, based in Milwaukee, is seeking a...
6 hospital construction projects worth $1B or more

Several health systems, including Mass General Brigham and Indiana University Health, are planning hospital construction projects worth $1 billion or more. Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements. Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion...
How virtual triage can transform patient access

Patient access is one of the thorniest problems in healthcare. When patients need to schedule an appointment or have another time-sensitive concern, ensuring such issues can be addressed in an efficient and standardized manner is a growing priority for healthcare organizations. During an April webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review...
10 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

Hospital CEO exits nearly doubled year over year in the first quarter of 2022, and nearly a dozen hospital chiefs announced plans to step down from their roles since the beginning of April. Here are 10 hospital and health system CEO resignations reported since April 1:. 1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum...
The next chapter in care delivery: How to fill care gaps and realize the promise of telehealth and automation

The pandemic has made it clear: the delivery of healthcare is changing, and technology is playing a key role. Among the most important technologies being adopted by health systems today are virtual care modalities and automation, but the true opportunity lies in our ability to integrate these technologies into a seamless care experience that blends in person care with virtual and automated interactions.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Financial toll of 340B discount restrictions magnifies for hospitals: 4 findings

Hospitals' estimated annual financial losses due to 340B discount restrictions have doubled since December 2021, according to a report from the advocacy group 340B Health. A growing number of drugmakers have imposed limits on 340B discounts to safety net hospitals for drugs dispensed at community-based pharmacies. Between December and March, six more drugmakers imposed restrictions.
Hospital workers are fleeing high housing costs: Where are they moving?

As hospitals battle workforce shortages, part of their struggles come from workers leaving their jobs at hospitals for various reasons. Some have left because of emotional exhaustion while others have retired early. But there is another factor contributing to the shortages: housing costs. For some hospitals, the issue has become...
